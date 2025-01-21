Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Insult to Injury: Woman Billed After Her Stolen Dodge Charger Found Stripped

A woman in Charlotte, North Carolina is facing an outrageous situation after her stolen Dodge Charger turned up stripped in a storage unit. When she was called and came to claim the muscle car, not realizing it had been hacked to pieces, she was handed a $900-plus bill for storage fees in arrears.

She was told if she didn’t take ownership of the storage unit, police would come and tow the Charger away. Considering it was a stripped down shell and evidence of a crime, that might have been preferable.

Instead, she gave into the pressure and is now on the hook for fees from the person who drove her car to the storage facility, then tore it apart. That hardly seems fair.

But it gets even better: according to the WCNC report, this isn’t the first time a stripped-down car has been found at the same storage facility.

From the report, it sounds like someone has found a way to make storage units little chop shops, leaving the leftovers behind and not paying the bill. Why the storage facility wants to then get the victims on the hook for the storage fees is one big question we have.

We also want to know why nobody is asking questions after seeing someone pulling a car apart in the storage unit. That makes a lot of noise and surely someone has seen the mess inside.

Also, shouldn’t the storage facility be verifying renters’ identities before handing over the keys to a unit? Maybe not all places do, but with repeat problems like this, it seems like a good idea. After all, having chop shops set up at a storage facility seems like it would be bad for business over time.

Image via WCNC/YouTube

