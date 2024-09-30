JD Power sheds light on consumers' experience with the latest vehicle models — and one brand's scores are 'practically in a league of its own'

J.D. Power, a global data analytics and consumer intelligence company, released its 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, and Tesla received high marks for tech innovation, as reported by Teslarati.

In a press release from J.D. Power, Tesla scored the highest in the category with 786 points out of 1,000, 13 more than it received in the 2023 TXI Study. The score put Tesla "practically in a league of its own," as Teslarati reported, and the next closest auto manufacturer was Rivian with 666 points.

Tesla also had the greatest score for its Supercharger network.

The study, conducted from July 2023 to May 2024, polled 81,926 owners after 90 days of ownership of new 2024 model-year vehicles. The results were compiled into the point scale. However, Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar did not meet eligibility requirements for awards.

"A strong advanced tech strategy is crucial for all vehicle manufacturers, and many innovative technologies are answering customer needs," said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at J.D. Power.

Some of the new AI-driven technology that drivers found useful and innovative were smart climate control and smart doors.

The J.D. Power press release noted that Tesla was scoring lower on some technology, such as direct driver monitoring. This could largely be down to Tesla's growing popularity and sales that have reached beyond "tech-hungry early adopters."

Tesla is one of the most popular electric vehicle makers in the U.S., with 48,587 registered in May 2024 alone.

Tesla drivers are drawn to the innovative features of the vehicles, including touchscreen tech and charging capabilities. Not to mention the money saved on fuel while reducing air pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures and extreme weather disasters.

Tesla is continuing to grow across the globe, with plans for its Tesla Semi to be used in Europe and construction of a new factory in Shanghai. The increase in infrastructure gives Tesla more room for tech innovation as it tops J.D. Power's ranking for the second year in a row.

