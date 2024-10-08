Jeff Gordon’s 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR Up for Auction Through Broad Arrow Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

With its impeccable history, this car represents a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to own a piece of motorsport legacy.

Jeff Gordon’s legendary 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR, a race car with a storied history, will be crossing the auction block at The Chattanooga Auction 2024. With an estimate between $125,000 and $175,000, this iconic vehicle offers NASCAR enthusiasts and collectors a chance to own a piece of racing history.

Built by Hendrick Motorsports, the car, chassis No. 24-244, competed in three consecutive Budweiser Shootout races from 2002 to 2004, securing top-five finishes in each. The car raced at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, a track where Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, had multiple wins, including three Daytona 500 victories. Known for his skill and strategic prowess, Gordon’s achievements helped elevate NASCAR's profile, attracting corporate sponsorships and expanding the sport's fanbase. Gordon’s influence was further recognized when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Finished in the iconic 2004 DuPont Flame paint scheme, this Monte Carlo showcases the true spirit of NASCAR’s golden era. The vehicle is powered by an 830-horsepower SB2 NASCAR-spec engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission, perfectly set up for Super Speedway racing. Following its decommissioning in 2005, the car was recommissioned in 2015 as part of Hendrick Motorsports’ Certified Race Car program. This program ensures that each car is meticulously rebuilt and maintained to the highest standard, with components sourced directly from the team's inventory.

Complete with a Certificate of Authenticity from Hendrick Motorsports, the Monte Carlo’s authenticity and performance credentials are unparalleled. Under current ownership, the engine has been fogged to maintain its integrity, ensuring it remains in pristine condition.

Story continues

Broad Arrow Group, Inc. (“Broad Arrow Group”) and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company founded to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.