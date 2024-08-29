JFK Parade Car 1962 Lincoln Continental Convertible From Worldwide Auctioneers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 1962 Lincoln Continental Convertible, historically significant for carrying JFK, is up for auction after meticulous restoration.

A piece of American history is set to cross the auction block: a 1962 Lincoln Continental Convertible that once carried President John F. Kennedy during a parade in 1962. This iconic vehicle, featuring Lincoln's distinctive "suicide doors," is offered without reserve and boasts a fascinating provenance, having only three owners since new.

The Continental model, a symbol of luxury and innovation, returned to the Lincoln lineup in 1961 with a complete redesign by Elwood Engel. The 1962 model, now simply known as the Lincoln Continental, featured sleek, slab-sided styling, a departure from the ornate designs of previous years. This particular Continental, finished in Ermine White with a new red leather interior, has undergone a meticulous restoration, including a rebuilt 430-cubic-inch engine and automatic transmission, ensuring it drives as beautifully as it looks.

What sets this car apart is its historical significance. It was used by President Kennedy during a 1962 parade celebrating the 'Niagara Frontier,' a moment commemorated by a brass plaque presented by the White House, still mounted in the car today. The vehicle's documentation includes photographs of Kennedy in the car, adding to its allure for collectors and history enthusiasts alike.

The Lincoln has been carefully maintained, with recent restorations including a new black convertible top and a fresh coat of paint in 2024. All power accessories, including the power top, air-conditioning, and original radio, are in working order, making this a rare opportunity to own a piece of American history that is as functional as it is iconic.

