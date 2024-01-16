Jimmy Buffet's Former 1963 Ford Falcon Can Be Yours!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Music legend Jimmy Buffett's love for fast cars is evident in his former possession, a 1963 1/2 Falcon Sprint, which is now a unique piece of automotive and celebrity history. This classic vehicle, once owned by Buffett himself, is not just a car; it's a reflection of his lifestyle and personal preferences.

Originally purchased by Buffett on May 24, 2002, as indicated by the Florida title registered in his name, the Falcon Sprint has seen just over 11,845 miles, a modest number that speaks to its well-maintained condition. The car was originally blue and equipped with a 4-speed transmission, but it has since seen several upgrades and personal touches from Buffett.

One of the most notable additions by Buffett is the 4-barrel intake and Holley carburetor, enhancing the car's performance to match his need for speed. Buffett's personal touch extends to the interior, where his Australian sheepskin seat covers still reside in the trunk, alongside an extravagant sound system, reflecting his passion for music.

For practicality and a touch of personal style, Buffett added a roll bar to the car, which served a dual purpose: enhancing safety and providing a convenient way to transport his surfboards to the beach. This addition not only speaks to Buffett's love for surfing but also adds a unique characteristic to the vehicle, blending his passions for music, the ocean, and cars.

The car's celebrity status is further elevated by the inclusion of a Fender Strat Squires guitar, personally signed by Jimmy Buffett. The guitar, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, is a testament to Buffett's iconic status as a musician and adds significant value to the car's already unique history. Additionally, the sale of the Falcon Sprint includes a surfboard, further cementing its connection to Buffett's beach-loving lifestyle.

Buffett's personal signature can also be found on the car's title, making it a truly authentic piece of memorabilia. The inclusion of bills from Pete Geisler of Orlando Mustang, documenting the various checks and changes requested by Buffett, adds to the car's narrative, offering a glimpse into the care and attention the vehicle received under his ownership.

This 1963 1/2 Falcon Sprint represents more than just a classic car; it's a mobile chronicle of Jimmy Buffett's life and interests. It captures the essence of a man known for his laid-back, beach-going persona, and his appreciation for the finer things in life. The car, now on the market, offers a rare opportunity for collectors and fans alike to own a piece of automotive and music history.

The sale of this Falcon Sprint is not merely a transaction; it's the passing on of a legacy. The new owner will not only acquire a beautifully maintained and customized vehicle but will also become the custodian of a story that blends music, surf, and speed. It's an opportunity to own a car that has been a part of the life of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters, a vehicle that echoes the adventurous spirit of Jimmy Buffett.

This vehicle along with hundreds of other is selling at the Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 22-24. Visit their website to see all the cars for sale and to learn more about consignment and bidder registration.

