Karma Shows Off Updated Kaveya Concept, Announces Intel Partnership

Last November, small-scale electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive announced plans to move into the ultra-luxury space with two new models. That dream is now closer to reality with the announcement of a partnership with computer chip manufacturer Intel, a major tech player that will now serve as Karma's partner in developing a new software-defined vehicle architecture, or SVDA.



While software integration probably isn't a particularly exciting point for the Bentley and Rolls-Royce customers that Karma is targeting with its new ultra-luxury line, it is important. Bringing in Intel Automotive, the tech company's car-related division, not only allows Karma to work with a major tech player on their own cars, it allows the brand to offer those solutions to other companies alongside a partner that rival manufacturers already trust.

In addition to announcing the collaboration, Karma has shared a new look at its Kaveya concept, first revealed last year. This new version includes a full interior, which notably looks more like the cabin of a sports car than a pure luxury vehicle. Specs already shared by the brand claim that the Kaveya will have 1,000 horsepower, go from 0-60 from in under three seconds, and reach a range of over 250 miles via a 120-kWh battery.

Karma says it hopes the Kaveya reaches the road in 2026, and says the price will float around $300,000. The brand also claims that the grand coupe is "anticipated to be the world’s first vehicle developed from the ground-up with true SDVA," although the two-year lead time could allow for other competitors to undercut that goal.

The Karma brand was founded in 2015, created out of the ashes of the first Fisker bankruptcy. The brand has sold two different generations of car based on the original Fisker Karma, including the short-lived GS-6. Karma's website currently claims that a new generation of range-extender sedan, again called the Revero, will join the Kaveya and an all-electric sedan with similar proportions called the Kyesera in the brand's near future. Reservations are available for all three models.

