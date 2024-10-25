Kentucky Man Breaks into Dealership, Cops Say, Then Starts Trying to Sell Cars

Bowling Green Police Department

Last week, a Bowling Green, Kentucky, man made an attempt to live out his dream of being a car salesman, according to the Bowling Green Police Department — only he wasn't a licensed dealer, or even a dealership employee. Authorities say he was actually a burglar.



Officers with the Bowling Green Police Department apprehended Dustin Cardwell, 34, at R&M Auto Sales on Friday, October 18, after receiving reports of a suspicious man at the dealership. An arrest citation obtained by the Bowling Green Daily News states that Cardwell was posing as a salesman and attempting to sell a vehicle to a couple when officers arrived. The 34-year-old then claimed to own the dealership, explaining that he had become the owner around an hour ago and that the paperwork was still making its way through the system.

The suspect was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized possession of title or registration forms, no operator’s license, and reckless driving. The real owner of R&M Auto Sales approached law enforcement officials shortly after Cardwell was apprehended, providing video footage of the suspect allegedly stealing keys, titles, and other paperwork. He was also accused of driving off the lot with a 2017 GMC Sierra.

Cardwell said that he only drove the Sierra to a gas station down the road and back, with the arrest records stating he was cooperative in returning the keys. However, video footage reportedly also shows Cardwell striking the rear end of a Dodge Dart on the dealership lot.

The Bowling County Daily News reports that Cardwell is being held in Warren County Regional Jail under a $7500 bond; Warren County court records show Cardwell is still in custody with an active case pending. Road & Track has reached out to the Warren County Court clerk to obtain additional information about the case; we'll update this story if we learn more.



