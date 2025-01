(Reuters) - Kia America is recalling 80,255 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. as air bags and seat belts that deploy improperly or an air bag deploying unintentionally can increase the risk of injury in a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.

