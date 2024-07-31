Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Kia Owner Kills Alleged Thief

We know how frustrating and violating it feels to have your car stolen, but we also know tracking down your stolen ride comes with risks. A man in Austin, Texas is learning that the hard way after he stabbed and killed someone driving his stolen Kia, believing the other man was a thief. Now the Kia owner is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The details of the case seem to be in dispute and from the sound of things it will be tied up in the legal system for some time. Basically what happened was 34-year-old Alex Trevino Garcia and an unidentified woman tracked down his allegedly stolen Kia to an apartment complex, reports KXAN.

That’s when the woman called 911. Garcia got out of the car he was driving, walked over to the Kia, and reportedly tried taking the key fob out of it so the people couldn’t drive off in it. That’s when an altercation between him and the people in the Kia started.

Ultimately, Garcia allegedly stabbed the driver in the ribs. Police arrived on the scene and tried providing first aid, but by the time medics got to him the man was declared dead.

Some people claim that Garcia handed a gun or knife to the woman who waited in the other car before approaching the Kia. At least one person in the Kia claims he approached holding a knife. Garcia says someone in the stolen car tried stabbing him, but he got the knife and stabbed the other driver as he was attacked.

We don’t know what really happened and investigators are going to have a hard time unraveling this story, from the sound of things. What we do know is tracking down a stolen car, whether yours or a friend’s/family members isn’t without risks.

After all, many car thieves carry weapons for protection and even to commit other crimes. This is why we don’t recommend confronting thieves but instead think it’s best to take your stolen ride back when it’s parked and unoccupied.

Even if you yourself are carrying a weapon, you’re still walking into a dangerous situation confronting car thieves. And you could face intense legal scrutiny if you end up hurting or killing someone in your stolen ride.

Image via KXAN/YouTube

