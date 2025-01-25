Kia recalls more than 80,000 vehicles over airbag and seat belt issue

An all-electric KIA Niro EV on display in London in 2023.

Kia is recalling more than 80,000 of its Niro vehicles over an issue that could prevent their seat belts and airbags from functioning properly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Frequent adjustments to the front passenger seat may pose a serious safety risk by damaging wiring beneath the seat that controls critical features such as the airbag and seat belts, the automaker said in a report filed to NHTSA. This could prevent airbags from properly deploying during a crash, deploying unexpectedly or not switching off for small passengers, increasing the potential for injury, the report said.

The recall affects 80,255 Niro, Niro EV and Niro Plug-in Hybrid vehicles manufactured between Aug. 10, 2022, and Dec. 13, 2024, and equipped with a manual front passenger seat. As of Jan. 10, no crashes, injuries, fatalities or fires have been reported, according to NHTSA.

Kia owners will be notified by March if they should bring their vehicle to the nearest dealership for inspection. Dealership staff will check the wiring under the front passenger seat, fix or adjust as needed and add protective covers to prevent damage.

