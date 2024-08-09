Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Kill Switch Stops Car Thieves

Some people seem to think there’s nothing to be done about thieves trying to steal their car. After all, in these modern times, the criminals are carrying laptops, tablets, even expensive ignition reprogramming devices all aimed at hacking into your vehicle. But a Memphis, Tennessee resident shared footage of how the kill switch in his Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped a group of would-be thieves cold.

The footage was shared by local news station Fox13 and shows the hooded and masked burglars trying to get the Jeep parked in the driveway started. Lookouts had guns trained on the front of the house in case the owner came running out, a tactic we see employed fairly often.

However, the owner didn’t need to do anything. He already had a shop install a kill switch and that’s all he needed to keep his ride from getting boosted.

As you can see in the surveillance footage, the thieves, who are obviously teenagers, popped the Grand Cherokee into neutral and pushed it out of the driveway, trying to get it started. They apparently pushed it half a block away but thanks to the kill switch the engine wouldn’t fire up.

We’re not saying everyone has to get a kill switch installed in their car, although you might want to consider it if you’re concerned about theft. There are other modern security devices you can use in addition to or in lieu of a kill switch.

Your best bet is to find a professional who specializes in automotive security and consult with them. They can address a solution which works with your vehicle, budget, and concerns.

Most people stealing vehicles these days are young kids. They’ve been trained on the easy way to swipe cars, so if they come across something which requires technical knowledge outside what the theft ring has taught them, they’re at a loss for what to do.

Image via Fox13 Memphis/YouTube

