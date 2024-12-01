Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Lamborghini Revuelto Scrapes Guardrail in Near-Crash on Italian Highway

A Lamborghini Revuelto came dangerously close to a major accident on an Italian highway recently, with the near-miss caught on dashcam footage. The dramatic incident shows sparks flying as the supercar scrapes a metal guardrail, narrowly avoiding what could have been a catastrophic crash.

Image Via formulajuan_ Instagram

The video captures the Revuelto speeding along the fast lane of the highway. As the driver attempts to maneuver through a curve, they misjudge the turn and stray beyond the white line, causing the luxury car to make contact with the highway barrier. The impact sends sparks into the air and likely leaves the expensive supercar with significant damage to its bodywork.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to swerve into the barrier, but some online speculation has suggested the possibility of driving under the influence. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. What is clear is that the driver’s error will result in a hefty repair bill, as any damage to the high-performance Revuelto can be extremely costly to fix.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is one of the automaker’s latest models, boasting high performance and cutting-edge design. However, as this incident highlights, even a slight misjudgment while driving such a powerful vehicle can have serious consequences. Fortunately, in this case, the driver’s quick reaction prevented what could have been a much worse outcome.

