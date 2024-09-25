Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Lamborghini Temerario Unleashes Its 907 HP Hybrid Powerhouse at the Nurburgring

The Lamborghini Temerario, which debuted at Pebble Beach in August, has been spotted at the Nurburgring as engineers make final adjustments before its production launch. This Huracan successor boasts a powerful hybrid powertrain, showcasing Lamborghini’s commitment to blending high-performance engines with cutting-edge electric technology.

During its recent test, the Temerario was seen without any camouflage, painted in a sleek Grigio Telesto shade and fitted with shiny silver Algareno wheels. The supercar’s design was fully revealed, underscoring its aggressive yet refined aesthetic as it underwent final performance tweaks at the famed racetrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the hood, the Temerario packs a brand-new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of revving up to 10,000 rpm. The internal combustion engine (ICE) alone delivers an impressive 789 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this raw power, three electric motors—one integrated into its 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox—add an extra 148 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, bringing the total output to 907 horsepower. This hybrid setup is poised to offer an unparalleled driving experience with a perfect balance of power and efficiency.

With its advanced technology and breathtaking design, the Lamborghini Temerario is set to leave a lasting impression in the supercar world.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter