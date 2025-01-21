Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 Damaged in Monaco Crash

A Ferrari F40 owned by McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has been damaged in a crash near Monaco. The incident, reportedly occurring in early January, involved a friend of Norris driving the iconic supercar. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the car sustained only minor rear-end damage.

Video footage shared on TikTok by user Thanosofmonaco shows the F40 spinning out of control and colliding with a roadside barrier. The footage reveals scuff marks and a detached rear bumper, a relatively mild outcome for a car known for its unforgiving handling. While repairable, the cost of restoring an F40, especially one with such rarity, is no small expense.

Footage of Lando Norris' Ferrari F40 spinning off the road in Monaco 💥



The F1 driver wasn't behind the wheel.



(via thanosofmonaco/TT) pic.twitter.com/VjFbY04tm0 — Autosport (@autosport) January 19, 2025

The Ferrari F40, produced between 1987 and 1992, was the final model personally approved by Enzo Ferrari. Revered as one of the ultimate supercars, only 1,311 units were ever made. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivers 471 horsepower and 426 lb-ft of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. This raw power, coupled with the absence of modern stability aids, makes the F40 both exhilarating and challenging to drive.

Enthusiasts often cite the F40's turbo lag and sudden power delivery as reasons why inexperienced drivers might lose control. In this case, it seems over-aggressive throttle application led to the loss of traction. The car, equipped with custom Enkei wheels reminiscent of the F40 LM, will likely require meticulous restoration to preserve its legacy.

This is the second high-profile F40 crash in quick succession, following an incident in the UK involving another service-driven model. The events underline the importance of respecting these historically significant machines, whose values only continue to rise as their numbers dwindle.

