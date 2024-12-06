These Are The Least Satisfying Cars And SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

Photo: Nissan

Even the least expensive new cars cost a significant amount of money, so few things are more disappointing than quickly finding out you don’t actually like it. That’s not always the car’s fault, either. Sure, it sometimes turns out the electronics are haunted by ghosts, but people also buy cars that are too small for their needs, find out they can’t justify the bad fuel economy, and all sorts of other reasons. You’d like to think you’d figure all of those things out before you buy, but you also never really know.

That’s why ever year our friends at Consumer Reports surveys its members asking whether or not they would definitely buy their cars again. It isn’t a perfect measure, and it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy any of the cars on the list. At the same time, though, a car that does poorly here is one you probably want to think twice about and make sure you’ll be happy with it before you buy it. Maybe dig a little deeper or go back for a longer test drive. After all, it never hurts to be sure about your purchase before you spend $50,000 or more on a durable good.

Let’s see what cars Consumer Reports says deserve a little extra caution before you pull the trigger.

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Percent That Would Buy Again: 48%

Overall Score: 72/100

The Audi Q4 E-Tron scored pretty well overall and is competitive in its segment, but it appears owners weren’t necessarily happy with the value it provided for the money they spent. It’s also possible the sub-300-mile range plays a role, as well. Whether they actually need it or not, new car buyers really like seeing a range figure that begins with a three.

Nissan Altima

Percent That Would Buy Again: 48%

Overall Score: 75/100

The Nissan Altima looks pretty good, performed well in its Consumer Reports road test and also has a solid overall score. Still, it looks like value for the money is where the ownership starts to fall apart. It may still be worth saving a few bucks, but consider test driving some of the Altima’s competitors first to be sure.

Audi Q8 E-Tron

Percent That Would Buy Again: 47%

Overall Score: 58/100

The refreshed Audi Q8 E-Tron offers more power, better range and an impressive road test score of 86. Yet again, though, it’s let down in the value for money category. We promise that’s not the only complaint people have about cars on this list, but we also won’t pretend it isn’t pretty common. The Q8 E-Tron doesn’t have more than 300 miles of range, either.

Infiniti QX60

Percent That Would Buy Again: 46%

Overall Score: 74/100

As we said, the cars on this list aren’t necessarily bad, and once again, we have a car that performed well in Consumer Reports’ road test. It also maintains a pretty good overall score and is ranked ahead of quite a few other crossovers in its segment. Still, more than half of all owners wouldn’t buy one again, yet again citing value for money.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Percent That Would Buy Again: 45%

Overall Score: 65/100

While you might buy a Nissan or an Infiniti because it’s a good deal, Mercedes has traditionally been one of the brands you buy because you’re willing to pay a little more to own a better car. If you want a sporty luxury sedan with a high-quality cabin, the C-Class definitely delivers, but not everyone is a fan of the controls, and 55 percent of owners wouldn’t buy another one.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Percent That Would Buy Again: 45%

Overall Score: 66/100

With a name like Corolla Cross, it’s easy to see why people buy this car. It’s a crossover for people who want the Corolla of crossovers. It also starts below $25,000, which makes it a tempting buy in a world where the average new car transaction price is nearly $50,000. However, owners took issue with the Corolla Cross’s driving experience, comfort and value.

Nissan Sentra

Percent That Would Buy Again: 44%

Overall Score: 78/100

The Nissan Sentra is one of the least expensive new cars that you can buy, and odds are, you can find one for several thousand dollars below MSRP. With a road test score of 83, it should also impress on a test drive. Still, owners complained the most about comfort and value, suggesting it may be worth looking at a Honda, Hyundai or Toyota instead even if they cost a little more.

Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Percent That Would Buy Again: 41%

Overall Score: 51/100

The Mazda CX-90 looks fantastic and is sportier than most three-row crossovers, so this one hurts to see, but nearly 60 percent of owners probably aren’t wrong. Predicted reliability is poor, as was the owners’ value assessment. Hopefully, Mazda works out the reliability issues soon because the CX-90 really does have a lot of potential.

Volkswagen Taos

Percent That Would Buy Again: 39%

Overall Score: 50/100

Based on Consumer Reports’ rankings, almost any small crossover would be a better buy than the Volkswagen Taos, but its road test score is also pretty good. Then again, predicted reliability is also poor, and owners had issues with both the driving experience and value for money, as well as the Taos’s comfort even if that wasn’t quite the top concern.

Jeep Compass

Percent That Would Buy Again: 38%

Overall Score: 58/100

If you want a Jeep Wrangler or Grand Cherokee, odds are, the Compass isn’t going to scratch the same itch. Sure, it starts at just over $25,000, making it a good bit less expensive than its larger, better-known siblings. If you legitimately want a Compass, that may make it a good deal, but if you want a Jeep, there’s a good chance you’ll be disappointed like 62 percent of owners in the survey.

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV

Percent That Would Buy Again: 34%

Overall Score: 45/100

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV owners absolutely love how their SUV looks, as well as how comfortable it is. In fact, they generally like how it drives, as well. However, with a score of only 13 out of 100, they absolutely do not think it’s worth the money. For comparison, only three other vehicles on this list had a value score below 40, with the Audi Q8 E-Tron and its score of 32 coming the closest. Be really sure you want the plug-in hybrid before you buy one because just over a third of owners say they would buy one again.

