The Longest-Lasting Cars, Trucks and SUVs To Reach 250,000 Miles and Beyond

While the average vehicle has an 8.6 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles or more, the latest iSeeCars.com study has identified the 30 longest-lasting models – all with a much higher chance of reaching the quarter-million milestone. The highest ranked vehicles, Toyota’s Tundra and Sequoia, are four times more likely to reach a quarter-million miles, while the Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander Hybrid, and Honda Ridgeline are three times more likely to reach 250,000 miles compared to the average vehicle.

iSeeCars established its industry-leading Longest-Lasting Cars study in 2013. This year’s study analyzed over 402 million cars to determine which cars were most likely to continue operating up to at least 250,000 miles. SUVs dominate the longest-lasting list, taking up 16 of the top 30 rankings, while Toyota is the most prominent brand, with nine models on the list. The most durable model, the Toyota Tundra, has a 36.6 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

“Modern vehicles are getting more durable, with 30 models offering between a 12 and 36 percent chance of reaching a quarter million miles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Many consumers still consider a car’s usable lifespan to end at 100,000 miles. But our latest longest-lasting study confirms that even 200,000 miles isn’t the end of the line for many cars. The top nine cars on this year’s list have a better than 20 percent chance of hitting 250,000 miles.”

Top 30 Longest-Lasting Cars: SUVs and Toyotas Dominate the List

SUVs make up over half the spots (16) on the overall longest-lasting cars list. Four of these are Toyotas, but Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, and Nissan all have at least two SUVs on the top 30 longest-lasting list.

Pickup trucks also feature prominently on the list, with six full-size, light-duty models and two midsize models. iSeeCars broke out heavy-duty trucks from the primary list of longest-lasting cars, but those models are also ranked (see the Longest-Lasting Trucks further below).

Top 30 Vehicles Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study* Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Tundra 36.6% 4.2x 2 Toyota Sequoia 36.4% 4.2x 3 Toyota 4Runner 26.8% 3.1x 4 Toyota Tacoma 26.7% 3.1x 5 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 25.9% 3.0x 6 Honda Ridgeline 25.8% 3.0x 7 Chevrolet Suburban 22.0% 2.5x 8 Toyota Avalon 22.0% 2.5x 9 Lexus GX 20.7% 2.4x 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 18.8% 2.2x 11 GMC Yukon XL 17.9% 2.1x 12 Chevrolet Tahoe 17.7% 2.1x 13 Honda Pilot 17.5% 2.0x 14 Honda Accord 16.6% 1.9x 15 GMC Sierra 1500 16.1% 1.9x 16 Ford F-150 15.8% 1.8x 17 Toyota Highlander 15.7% 1.8x 18 Nissan Titan 14.8% 1.7x 19 GMC Yukon 14.6% 1.7x 20 Honda CR-V 13.9% 1.6x 21 Toyota Camry 13.5% 1.6x 22 Ford Expedition 13.1% 1.5x 23 Honda Accord Hybrid 13.1% 1.5x 24 Nissan Pathfinder 13.0% 1.5x 25 Toyota Prius 12.6% 1.5x 26 Nissan Armada 12.6% 1.5x 27 Mazda CX-9 12.4% 1.4x 28 Acura MDX 11.9% 1.4x 29 Honda Odyssey 11.5% 1.3x 30 Ram 1500 11.5% 1.3x Overall Average 8.6% --

*Light-duty vehicles only

While SUVs and trucks dominate the longest-lasting cars list, four sedans and one hatchback also make the list, with two of those being hybrids. These cars prove consumers don’t have to pay the higher upfront and operational costs associated with a truck or SUV to enjoy a long vehicle lifespan.

“Given the rising cost of both new and used models, it’s encouraging to see so many vehicles capable of hitting 250,000 miles,” said Brauer. “A consumer paying today’s higher purchase prices can still see a relatively low cost-per-mile if they leverage these long lifespans.”

Longest-Lasting Brands: 7 Automakers With Better-Than-Average Lifespans

When broken out by brand, Toyota, Honda, Ram, GMC, Chevrolet, Lexus, and Ford all offer a better-than-average chance of hitting 250,000 miles. Many of these brands offer multiple trucks and three-row SUVs, giving them an advantage in hitting higher average lifetime miles across their model line. Top-ranked Toyota and Honda earn their spots with a full line of cars, trucks, and SUVs, while brands like Ram and GMC focus on trucks and utility vehicles.

Top 7 Brands Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study* Rank Brand % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota 17.0% 2.0x 2 Honda 13.6% 1.6x 3 Ram 11.5% 1.3x 4 GMC 11.4% 1.3x 5 Chevrolet 10.5% 1.2x 6 Lexus 9.7% 1.1x 7 Ford 9.5% 1.1x Overall Average 8.6% --

*Light-duty vehicles only

“Toyota and Honda’s history of producing high-quality vehicles is reflected in their top rankings for longest-lasting brands,” said Brauer. “When an automaker spends decades consistently offering durable cars, trucks and SUVs it manifests in how long consumers will keep those vehicles in operation.”

Longest-Lasting Pickup Trucks: Heavy-Duty Models Lead the Way

Heavy-duty trucks are engineered to last a long time, so it’s no surprise to see them at the top of the longest-lasting truck rankings. The only non-heavy-duty trucks in the top 10 slots are Toyota’s Tundra and Tacoma, confirming the durability of both trucks.

Trucks Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Ram 3500 42.6% 2.2x 2 Toyota Tundra 36.6% 1.9x 3 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 29.6% 1.5x 4 GMC Sierra 2500HD 29.1% 1.5x 5 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 28.7% 1.5x 6 Ford F-350 Super Duty 28.3% 1.5x 7 Ford F-250 Super Duty 27.4% 1.4x 8 Ram 2500 27.2% 1.4x 9 Toyota Tacoma 26.7% 1.4x 10 GMC Sierra 3500HD 26.0% 1.3x 11 Honda Ridgeline 25.8% 1.3x Overall Truck Average (includes heavy-duty) 19.4% -- 12 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 18.8% 1.0x 13 GMC Sierra 1500 16.1% 0.8x 14 Ford F-150 15.8% 0.8x 15 Nissan Titan 14.8% 0.8x 16 Ram 1500 11.5% 0.6x 17 GMC Canyon 11.2% 0.6x 18 Chevrolet Colorado 10.4% 0.5x 19 Nissan Frontier 9.6% 0.5x

“The long lifespan of heavy-duty trucks inevitably pushes several light-duty models to below average,” said Brauer. “But as noted in our list of the top 30 longest-lasting vehicles, many of these ‘below average’ trucks do quite well when compared to other light-duty vehicles.”

Longest-Lasting SUVs: These 20 SUVs Are Better-Than-Average

SUVs are capable of serving a wide variety of needs, which is why they tend to accumulate more miles than other vehicle types. Most of the longest-lasting SUVs are three-row models, which offer the greatest flexibility in terms of people moving, cargo hauling, and trailer towing. But some midsize SUVs, and even a few compact SUVs, make the top 20 list for better-than-average lifespans.

Top 20 SUVs Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Sequoia 36.4% 4.7x 2 Toyota 4Runner 26.8% 3.4x 3 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 25.9% 3.3x 4 Chevrolet Suburban 22.0% 2.8x 5 Lexus GX 20.7% 2.6x 6 GMC Yukon XL 17.9% 2.3x 7 Chevrolet Tahoe 17.7% 2.3x 8 Honda Pilot 17.5% 2.2x 9 Toyota Highlander 15.7% 2.0x 10 GMC Yukon 14.6% 1.9x 11 Honda CR-V 13.9% 1.8x 12 Ford Expedition 13.1% 1.7x 13 Nissan Pathfinder 13.0% 1.7x 14 Nissan Armada 12.6% 1.6x 15 Mazda CX-9 12.4% 1.6x 16 Acura MDX 11.9% 1.5x 17 Cadillac Escalade ESV 11.0% 1.4x 18 Toyota RAV4 9.6% 1.2x 19 Dodge Durango 8.5% 1.1x 20 Subaru Outback 8.4% 1.1x Overall SUV Average 7.8% --

“We’ve come to expect models like the Toyota Sequoia and 4Runner to lead the Longest-Lasting SUVs list,” said Brauer. “Seeing smaller SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Subaru Outback offering better-than-average lifespans confirms both their high-quality execution and their owners’ willingness to drive these vehicles for many years and many miles.”

Longest-Lasting Sedans: Surviving in an SUV-Dominated World

While trucks and SUVs are expected to last a long time, these 11 sedans also have a better-than-average chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Toyota (along with its premium Lexus division) and Honda once again dominate the list, with Nissan’s Altima being the only outlier in the number 11 slot.

Top 11 Passenger Cars Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Avalon 22.0% 4.0x 2 Honda Accord 16.6% 3.1x 3 Toyota Camry 13.5% 2.5x 4 Honda Accord Hybrid 13.1% 2.4x 5 Toyota Prius 12.6% 2.3x 6 Toyota Camry Hybrid 11.4% 2.1x 7 Lexus ES 10.6% 2.0x 8 Lexus IS 9.0% 1.7x 9 Toyota Corolla 7.8% 1.4x 10 Honda Civic 7.2% 1.3x 11 Nissan Altima 6.3% 1.2x Overall Car Average 5.4% --

“Not so long ago, a sedan capable of lasting more than 200,000 miles was a rare commodity,” said Brauer. “Today, we’ve got 11 sedans with a better-than-average chance of hitting 250,000 miles. This kind of durability is great news for shoppers who don’t need or want an SUV, but do want maximum value for their money.”

“The longevity of today’s cars reflects the increasing engineering and build quality across all automakers,” said Brauer. “Buyers may be facing the highest purchase prices in history, but they are also getting the most durable and longest-lasting cars ever sold.”

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed data for over 402 million cars. The average odometer reading for each vehicle was calculated at each yearly age, and a proprietary model based on these average mileages was developed to estimate the probability that each vehicle would survive to various mileage thresholds. Heavy-duty vans and models with insufficient data were excluded from further analysis, except heavy-duty trucks were included for the truck-specific analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

This article, Longest-Lasting Cars, Trucks, and SUVs to Reach 250,000 Miles, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.