The Longest-Lasting Cars, Trucks and SUVs To Reach 250,000 Miles and Beyond
While the average vehicle has an 8.6 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles or more, the latest iSeeCars.com study has identified the 30 longest-lasting models – all with a much higher chance of reaching the quarter-million milestone. The highest ranked vehicles, Toyota’s Tundra and Sequoia, are four times more likely to reach a quarter-million miles, while the Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander Hybrid, and Honda Ridgeline are three times more likely to reach 250,000 miles compared to the average vehicle.
iSeeCars established its industry-leading Longest-Lasting Cars study in 2013. This year’s study analyzed over 402 million cars to determine which cars were most likely to continue operating up to at least 250,000 miles. SUVs dominate the longest-lasting list, taking up 16 of the top 30 rankings, while Toyota is the most prominent brand, with nine models on the list. The most durable model, the Toyota Tundra, has a 36.6 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles.
“Modern vehicles are getting more durable, with 30 models offering between a 12 and 36 percent chance of reaching a quarter million miles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Many consumers still consider a car’s usable lifespan to end at 100,000 miles. But our latest longest-lasting study confirms that even 200,000 miles isn’t the end of the line for many cars. The top nine cars on this year’s list have a better than 20 percent chance of hitting 250,000 miles.”
Top 30 Longest-Lasting Cars: SUVs and Toyotas Dominate the List
SUVs make up over half the spots (16) on the overall longest-lasting cars list. Four of these are Toyotas, but Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, and Nissan all have at least two SUVs on the top 30 longest-lasting list.
Pickup trucks also feature prominently on the list, with six full-size, light-duty models and two midsize models. iSeeCars broke out heavy-duty trucks from the primary list of longest-lasting cars, but those models are also ranked (see the Longest-Lasting Trucks further below).
Top 30 Vehicles Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study*
Rank
Model
% Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles
Compared to Average
1
Toyota Tundra
36.6%
4.2x
2
Toyota Sequoia
36.4%
4.2x
3
Toyota 4Runner
26.8%
3.1x
4
Toyota Tacoma
26.7%
3.1x
5
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
25.9%
3.0x
6
Honda Ridgeline
25.8%
3.0x
7
Chevrolet Suburban
22.0%
2.5x
8
Toyota Avalon
22.0%
2.5x
9
Lexus GX
20.7%
2.4x
10
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
18.8%
2.2x
11
GMC Yukon XL
17.9%
2.1x
12
Chevrolet Tahoe
17.7%
2.1x
13
Honda Pilot
17.5%
2.0x
14
Honda Accord
16.6%
1.9x
15
GMC Sierra 1500
16.1%
1.9x
16
Ford F-150
15.8%
1.8x
17
Toyota Highlander
15.7%
1.8x
18
Nissan Titan
14.8%
1.7x
19
GMC Yukon
14.6%
1.7x
20
Honda CR-V
13.9%
1.6x
21
Toyota Camry
13.5%
1.6x
22
Ford Expedition
13.1%
1.5x
23
Honda Accord Hybrid
13.1%
1.5x
24
Nissan Pathfinder
13.0%
1.5x
25
Toyota Prius
12.6%
1.5x
26
Nissan Armada
12.6%
1.5x
27
Mazda CX-9
12.4%
1.4x
28
Acura MDX
11.9%
1.4x
29
Honda Odyssey
11.5%
1.3x
30
Ram 1500
11.5%
1.3x
Overall Average
8.6%
--
*Light-duty vehicles only
While SUVs and trucks dominate the longest-lasting cars list, four sedans and one hatchback also make the list, with two of those being hybrids. These cars prove consumers don’t have to pay the higher upfront and operational costs associated with a truck or SUV to enjoy a long vehicle lifespan.
“Given the rising cost of both new and used models, it’s encouraging to see so many vehicles capable of hitting 250,000 miles,” said Brauer. “A consumer paying today’s higher purchase prices can still see a relatively low cost-per-mile if they leverage these long lifespans.”
Longest-Lasting Brands: 7 Automakers With Better-Than-Average Lifespans
When broken out by brand, Toyota, Honda, Ram, GMC, Chevrolet, Lexus, and Ford all offer a better-than-average chance of hitting 250,000 miles. Many of these brands offer multiple trucks and three-row SUVs, giving them an advantage in hitting higher average lifetime miles across their model line. Top-ranked Toyota and Honda earn their spots with a full line of cars, trucks, and SUVs, while brands like Ram and GMC focus on trucks and utility vehicles.
Top 7 Brands Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study*
Rank
Brand
% Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles
Compared to Average
1
Toyota
17.0%
2.0x
2
Honda
13.6%
1.6x
3
Ram
11.5%
1.3x
4
GMC
11.4%
1.3x
5
Chevrolet
10.5%
1.2x
6
Lexus
9.7%
1.1x
7
Ford
9.5%
1.1x
Overall Average
8.6%
--
*Light-duty vehicles only
“Toyota and Honda’s history of producing high-quality vehicles is reflected in their top rankings for longest-lasting brands,” said Brauer. “When an automaker spends decades consistently offering durable cars, trucks and SUVs it manifests in how long consumers will keep those vehicles in operation.”
Longest-Lasting Pickup Trucks: Heavy-Duty Models Lead the Way
Heavy-duty trucks are engineered to last a long time, so it’s no surprise to see them at the top of the longest-lasting truck rankings. The only non-heavy-duty trucks in the top 10 slots are Toyota’s Tundra and Tacoma, confirming the durability of both trucks.
Trucks Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study
Rank
Model
% Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles
Compared to Average
1
Ram 3500
42.6%
2.2x
2
Toyota Tundra
36.6%
1.9x
3
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
29.6%
1.5x
4
GMC Sierra 2500HD
29.1%
1.5x
5
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
28.7%
1.5x
6
Ford F-350 Super Duty
28.3%
1.5x
7
Ford F-250 Super Duty
27.4%
1.4x
8
Ram 2500
27.2%
1.4x
9
Toyota Tacoma
26.7%
1.4x
10
GMC Sierra 3500HD
26.0%
1.3x
11
Honda Ridgeline
25.8%
1.3x
Overall Truck Average (includes heavy-duty)
19.4%
--
12
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
18.8%
1.0x
13
GMC Sierra 1500
16.1%
0.8x
14
Ford F-150
15.8%
0.8x
15
Nissan Titan
14.8%
0.8x
16
Ram 1500
11.5%
0.6x
17
GMC Canyon
11.2%
0.6x
18
Chevrolet Colorado
10.4%
0.5x
19
Nissan Frontier
9.6%
0.5x
“The long lifespan of heavy-duty trucks inevitably pushes several light-duty models to below average,” said Brauer. “But as noted in our list of the top 30 longest-lasting vehicles, many of these ‘below average’ trucks do quite well when compared to other light-duty vehicles.”
Longest-Lasting SUVs: These 20 SUVs Are Better-Than-Average
SUVs are capable of serving a wide variety of needs, which is why they tend to accumulate more miles than other vehicle types. Most of the longest-lasting SUVs are three-row models, which offer the greatest flexibility in terms of people moving, cargo hauling, and trailer towing. But some midsize SUVs, and even a few compact SUVs, make the top 20 list for better-than-average lifespans.
Top 20 SUVs Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study
Rank
Model
% Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles
Compared to Average
1
Toyota Sequoia
36.4%
4.7x
2
Toyota 4Runner
26.8%
3.4x
3
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
25.9%
3.3x
4
Chevrolet Suburban
22.0%
2.8x
5
Lexus GX
20.7%
2.6x
6
GMC Yukon XL
17.9%
2.3x
7
Chevrolet Tahoe
17.7%
2.3x
8
Honda Pilot
17.5%
2.2x
9
Toyota Highlander
15.7%
2.0x
10
GMC Yukon
14.6%
1.9x
11
Honda CR-V
13.9%
1.8x
12
Ford Expedition
13.1%
1.7x
13
Nissan Pathfinder
13.0%
1.7x
14
Nissan Armada
12.6%
1.6x
15
Mazda CX-9
12.4%
1.6x
16
Acura MDX
11.9%
1.5x
17
Cadillac Escalade ESV
11.0%
1.4x
18
Toyota RAV4
9.6%
1.2x
19
Dodge Durango
8.5%
1.1x
20
Subaru Outback
8.4%
1.1x
Overall SUV Average
7.8%
--
“We’ve come to expect models like the Toyota Sequoia and 4Runner to lead the Longest-Lasting SUVs list,” said Brauer. “Seeing smaller SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Subaru Outback offering better-than-average lifespans confirms both their high-quality execution and their owners’ willingness to drive these vehicles for many years and many miles.”
Longest-Lasting Sedans: Surviving in an SUV-Dominated World
While trucks and SUVs are expected to last a long time, these 11 sedans also have a better-than-average chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Toyota (along with its premium Lexus division) and Honda once again dominate the list, with Nissan’s Altima being the only outlier in the number 11 slot.
Top 11 Passenger Cars Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study
Rank
Model
% Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles
Compared to Average
1
Toyota Avalon
22.0%
4.0x
2
Honda Accord
16.6%
3.1x
3
Toyota Camry
13.5%
2.5x
4
Honda Accord Hybrid
13.1%
2.4x
5
Toyota Prius
12.6%
2.3x
6
Toyota Camry Hybrid
11.4%
2.1x
7
Lexus ES
10.6%
2.0x
8
Lexus IS
9.0%
1.7x
9
Toyota Corolla
7.8%
1.4x
10
Honda Civic
7.2%
1.3x
11
Nissan Altima
6.3%
1.2x
Overall Car Average
5.4%
--
“Not so long ago, a sedan capable of lasting more than 200,000 miles was a rare commodity,” said Brauer. “Today, we’ve got 11 sedans with a better-than-average chance of hitting 250,000 miles. This kind of durability is great news for shoppers who don’t need or want an SUV, but do want maximum value for their money.”
“The longevity of today’s cars reflects the increasing engineering and build quality across all automakers,” said Brauer. “Buyers may be facing the highest purchase prices in history, but they are also getting the most durable and longest-lasting cars ever sold.”
Methodology
iSeeCars.com analyzed data for over 402 million cars. The average odometer reading for each vehicle was calculated at each yearly age, and a proprietary model based on these average mileages was developed to estimate the probability that each vehicle would survive to various mileage thresholds. Heavy-duty vans and models with insufficient data were excluded from further analysis, except heavy-duty trucks were included for the truck-specific analysis.
