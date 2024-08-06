Lucid Gets $1.5 Billion from Saudi Arabia’s PIF after Q2 Loss

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors receives a $1.5 billion commitment from Ayar Third Investment Company, a part of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The EV maker produced 2,110 vehicles in the second quarter of this year and delivered 2,394, representing a significant hike over the same quarter in 2023.

Lucid still posted a loss for the quarter but maintains a significant reserve of cash as it approaches the start of Gravity SUV production.

Rapid cash burn is certainly part of the EV startup experience. But Lucid Motors isn't quite a startup anymore.

Months after it received a $1 billion investment from its majority stakeholder—a unit of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)—via a new series of convertible preferred stock, the EV maker has revealed a further $1.5 billion package from the same unit, or Ayar Third Investment Company. The second such injection since March of this year will take the form of a $750 million convertible preferred stock private placement, and another $750 million via a loan.

Despite the optics of such a regular need for financial commitments, the company actually ended the quarter with $4.28 billion of liquidity, while greatly outpacing its deliveries from the same time last year.

Lucid said it produced 2,110 vehicles in the second quarter of this year, while delivering 2,394. These deliveries represent a 70.5% hike over the second quarter of 2023. The EV maker said it's on track to produce 9,000 EVs by the end of the year.

"Our Q2 financial performance reflects the positive momentum of increased sales of Lucid Air and the results of our cost reduction efforts, which contribute to the journey toward improving gross margin," said Gagan Dhingra, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid.



Still, the EV maker posted a $790 million net loss in the second quarter of this year, while reporting revenues of $200.6 million, so it has some distance to go before it begins posting a profit. The $4.28 billion in cash reserves buys Lucid quite some operating time, at least through the end of next year, the company noted.

The major event for Lucid this year—the start of Gravity SUV production and deliveries—is yet to come, and it appears the EV maker has cleared some major hurdles as it approaches its second major vehicle launch. The first prototype rolled out of the factory in July, with series production expected to start toward the end of the year.

The Gravity SUV will give the EV maker a much-needed second (if not widely affordable) model to lean on.



However, the Gravity will land in a busy segment now filled with similarly sized and luxurious competitors, during a slowdown in demand. Lucid has already addressed this market change via price cuts and employee cuts, while revealing plans for a third, more affordable model due in 2026.

"I'm very encouraged by our sales and market share momentum we're experiencing, the benefits we're realizing from our cost optimization programs, and the excitement that's been building into the Lucid Gravity launch, setting a strong foundation for the rest of the year," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid.

One indirect benefit for Lucid as it approaches Gravity production is perhaps the fact that Tesla's contender in this segment is quite aged by now—coasting on somewhat limited past success—and represents a tiny fraction of Tesla production. The Model X is also not expected to be redesigned for a second generation anytime soon.

Still, the Gravity SUV will face an uphill battle in today's EV market, as the number of rivals in this segment is still growing.

Will the Gravity SUV enjoy significant initial success, or are EV shoppers in this segment interested in more established brands? Let us know what you think in the comments below.