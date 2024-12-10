Lucid Gravity Production Started Right On Schedule

Image: Lucid

More three-row electric SUVs are hitting the market (or getting ready to), from the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 9 to its platform-mate the Kia EV9 to Volvo’s EX90, and now dedicated EV startup Lucidhas officially started production of its three-row offering, the Gravity, at its Arizona plant. Lucid said that it would begin Gravity production by the end of 2024, and unlike some car companies that overpromise or don’t miss goals, it stuck to its word,cough cough @Tesla cough cough.

The first production examples of the Gravity will be limited to top-trim Grand Touring models that start at $96,550 (including $1,650 destination) and travel a projected 440 miles on a charge, but in the middle of next year Lucidsays it will offer an entry-level Gravity Touring that starts at $81,550. The Gravity is the first model built on Lucid’s new crossover platform, and in Grand Touring trim it’s expected to achieve the 0-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds. Lucid also claims the top trim of the Gravity will tow 6,000 pounds, have a payload capacity of over 1,500 pounds, and feature a 900-volt electrical architecture that will be able to add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of fast charging.

Lucid shared the following tweet, which shows the first Lucid Gravity rolling off the production line in Arizona last week:

Today marks an exciting landmark for our company. Production of the Lucid Gravity is now underway at our factory in Arizona!​



This milestone is a celebration of the hard work by our passionate and dedicated team to bring this groundbreaking SUV to life. Its combination of space… pic.twitter.com/ItJsOL3H3Y — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) December 5, 2024

As the majority of the automotive industry is shying away from fully electric models and clinging to more conventional gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles, will a nearly six-digit family car make waves? Lucid really proved itself as a serious automaker that can make brilliant cars with its first model the Air sedan, and the Gravity should attract a more diverse selection of potential buyers. Sedans like the Lucid Air are old news. The world wants crossovers, but time will tell if the Gravity is compelling enough to draw buyers away from other three-row electric crossovers. Regardless, we’re happy to see a new EV startup stay true to its promise of commencing Gravity production before the end of 2024. You can configure and order a Gravity on the Lucid website, though no expected delivery dates have been announced.

