Lucid shows off fast charging tech for upcoming Gravity SUV

The Lucid Gravity SUV might just take EV charging to the next level. Not only does it include a NACS charging port and access to the Tesla Supercharger network starting on January 31, but Lucid's new technology will allow it to charge quickly, even at slower stations.

The Lucid Gravity can boost slower charging stations

Lucid detailed in a press release how the Gravity uses innovative patented technology to boost the charging voltage of 500V stations to match its 926V battery pack. A similar feature is available on the Lucid Air, which upconverts lower power coming from a charger to 900V and downconverts its own power to power other devices or charge another vehicle.

Lucid GravityLucid

This technology also allows the SUV to take advantage of a station's maximum charging output while reducing cable heat.

“Lucid Gravity offers next-level fast charging speeds and seamless access to the top charging networks, including Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America,” said Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain at Lucid. “To enable this experience for our customers, we developed new, unique technology to allow the 926V Lucid Gravity to charge seamlessly at up to 400 kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225 kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers.”

At peak charging rates, the Lucid Gravity can reportedly add up to 200 miles in less than 12 minutes.

Lucid will still include adapters for slower chargers

For customers without access to a native NACS charger, the Gravity will come standard with CCS1 to NACS and SAE J1772 to NACS adapters. According to Lucid, the CCS1 adapter will be the first on the market to charge at 500A with 1000V. That same adapter is also able to charge at up to 400 kW at a CCS1 fast charger.

Lucid GravityLucid

A next-gen battery pack underpins the new Gravity

The Gravity's battery pack is produced in partnership with Panasonic and features "chemistry enhancements" that should put it in a league of its own. Lucid claims that it can handle sustained higher-power charging without overheating, tow better than its competitors, and last for up to an EPA-estimated 450 miles.

The electric SUV will also feature bi-directional charging, allowing owners to charge their homes or other devices at a rate of up to 80 A at 19.2 kW with the NACS charge port. RangeXchange, a feature first introduced on the Lucid Air, also enables charging another electric vehicle directly with the optional RangeXchange cable.

Lucid GravityLucid

Final thoughts

Lucid has always made gorgeous-looking cars, albeit with a fitting price tag. In this case, too, the automaker has done a great job of transforming the Air sedan into the Gravity SUV, complete with that classy yet minimalistic interior.

If this sounds like something that belongs in your driveway, we have good news! The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is available to order starting at $94,900, and Touring models will be available in late 2025 at a starting price of $79,900. The first Gravity completed production at Lucid's Casa Grande factory on December 5, 2024, so deliveries will likely begin early this year.

