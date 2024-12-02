Lucid's upcoming announcements help the company remain competitive in the EV market

Lucid is following the example of fellow American rival startup Rivian by creating a smaller, more affordable vehicle due to release in 2026. Much like Rivian, this will also bring new powertrain tech that will begin a new chapter in the company’s early legacy as an EV manufacturer. Let’s dive into what’s next for the brand.

During Technology & Manufacturing Day in September 2024, Lucid prepared key crucial announcements including a new charging standard, a new drive unit, and a new platform for future midsize vehicles like the Lucid Gravity SUV.

NACS is coming to charge all of Lucid's models

Lucid Gravity plugged in Lucid

To improve its charging infrastructure, Lucid will incorporate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector beginning in 2025. This would enable it to access Tesla’s Supercharger network as well as charging stations supplied by initiatives such as Electrify America and FLO. The list of carmakers confirming their commitment to adopting NACS is growing in an effort to streamline a universal plug for greater access and convenience when using EVs.

The new ‘Atlas’ Drive unit will build upon Lucid's already-impressive motor technology

Pictured: Lucid Air platform Lucid

The second announcement highlights Lucid's next-generation drive unit. A key factor in Lucid's success is the efficiency of its electric motors. The Air sedan achieves an impressive 500 miles of EPA range per charge, thanks to its motor's ability to consume less energy than competing EVs while offering higher power density—resulting in greater horsepower and torque.

Lucid claims that this new electric motor, named Atlas, is more compact, allowing for increased interior space in future models. It is also designed to offer greater range while using less energy and requiring fewer batteries, according to the company. Specific details and specs have yet to be revealed, as Lucid is still in the testing and development phase.

Midsize platform inbound

Pictured: Teaser by Lucid Lucid

The Atlas motor is intended for midsize vehicles. As expected, Lucid teased its final announcement: the likely arrival of a new Lucid SUV by 2026. Rumored to be named "Earth", this vehicle will be built on a completely new platform and is expected to have a starting price below $50,000. Production is currently scheduled to begin in late 2026.

Despite only having a teaser image to study, we can see that the Earth might mimic the design of its full-size brother, the Lucid Gravity. That’s not a bad thing as the 2025 Gravity looks to be a handsome prospect when compared to the Rivian R1S.

Final thoughts

An exciting future may be in store for Lucid but it needs the Gravity SUV to be a massive hit if it wants to effectively compete against Rivian. Lucid delivered nearly twice as many cars in Q3 this year compared to Q3 last year according to a recent press release. However that only comes to about 2,800 units, with a total production target of 9,000 units for 2024.

With order books open now for the 2025 Gravity, promising new tech, and a model expansion that introduces a newer, cheaper option, Lucid is on the right path to success.