This luxury EV brand is gaining serious traction — here's how it could transform the global auto market

A luxury electric vehicle brand is quietly making an impact in Europe while more people are opting for EVs over gas-powered cars.

According to Electrek, Lucid Motors is picking up speed in Europe's largest auto market, Germany. The car company saw record EV registrations two months in a row. It has had 256 registrations in 2024 so far, with 41 in September and 129 in October.

Lucid's momentum comes even though Germany's EV registrations are down 5% year-over-year.

The luxury EV company has recently opened two new studios, one in Hamburg and the other in Frankfurt, bringing its total to four in Germany. It has eight in Europe.

Lucid sells three EVs in Germany: the Air Pure, starting at $93,000 with up to 464 miles of range; the Air Touring, starting at $108,200 with up to 451 miles of range; and the Air Grand Touring, starting at $141,000 with up to 521 miles of range.

While these prices are high, Lucid Motors is a luxury car brand similar to Mercedes or BMW, and switching to an EV can save you money in the long run.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a 2020 Consumer Reports study found car owners can save 60% a year powering an electric car compared to a gas car. The NRDC also noted that "electric vehicles typically cost half as much to maintain and repair as gas-powered cars."

Driving an EV can also cut down on polluting gases. Studies, including one in the San Francisco Bay Area, where EVs are popular, have proved this. University of California, Berkeley chemistry professor Ronald Cohen collected data from 57 sensors from 2018 to 2022 and found a 1.8% reduction per year in polluting gases.

The money savings and environmental benefits are why people switch to electric vehicles. In the United States, if you make your next car an EV, you are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

"Lucid's expansion in Europe continues, with the opening of our latest studios in Frankfurt and Hamburg — two cities that share our passion for innovation, precision, and sustainability," Lucid Motors said in a post on X.

