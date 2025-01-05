I’m a Mechanic: 3 Pickup Trucks I Would Never Buy and Why They Are Not Worth It

©Nissan

You trust your financial planner with your money. You trust your doctor with your health. When it comes to your vehicles, you likely trust your mechanic to steer you in the right direction. Maybe you are contemplating buying a pickup truck in the near future. Best to consult with your mechanic and see what their opinions are on the best models, as well as some of the worst.

GOBankingRates spoke with a mechanic and truck expert who listed three pickup trucks they would never buy and reasons why they are not worth it.

3. Ford F-150 (2018)

MSRP: $27,705-$60,520

“The 2018 F-150 may be the baddest-looking Ford truck on the roster [and] it unfortunately also appears to be the most poorly functioning piece of machinery,” said Tomasz Mazurkiewicz, the CEO of Truck1.

“Transmission issues have seemingly plagued the 2018 Ford F-150,” Mazurkiewicz explained. “[This] not only affects driver relaxation and safety but if the problem isn’t fixed, it can be a costly affair. There are various reports that claim […] early stall-outs and malfunctioning engines. Eco-boost models seem to be most affected by this.

“There is no denying that the F-150 looks good. Unfortunately, the 2018 variant has one too many issues, be it transmission failure, or downshifting. Nobody likes to make compromises, especially when it comes to such purchases,” Mazurkiewicz concluded.

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2019)

MSRP: $28,300-$57,700

The 2019 Chevy Silverado does feature appealing looks alongside quite an attractive appearance, however this model has one significant setback: the dynamic fuel management system, according to Mazurkiewicz.

“While the system was supposedly designed to increase the efficiency by utilizing a wide array of fuels, many people who own vehicles equipped with this system state that they have had terrible experiences with misfires along with lifter failures,” Mazurkiewicz explained.

“To add insult to injury, lifter replacement along with repairs starts in [the] thousands, which [turns] purchasing this model into a gamble,” Mazurkiewicz said. “If you are someone who likes value in a purchase, the multiple complaints regarding the interior quality alongside the tech glitches make it an extremely hard sell.”

1. Nissan Titan (2020)

MSRP: $36,190-$59,280

Mazurkiewicz said that the 2020 Titan “…for some reason did not record nearly as much dependability scores as some of its competitors even though its entry-level price was lower than theirs.

“There were shifting problems because of the nine-speed automatic transmission, which was severely inconsistent and it made the driving experience quite terrible,” noted Mazurkiewicz. “On top of that, it does not feature adequate towing and payload ability vis-à-vis its segment competitors and therefore is not a good option for those who are looking for a real workhorse.”

