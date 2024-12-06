Major EV company Polestar delivers brand-new US-built model: 'One of the best electric cars'

Polestar has just started delivering its brand new model, the Polestar 3, to customers in the U.S. and Canada. The latest Polestar EV is the first to be manufactured on the continent.

This new offering from Polestar is a sleek SUV that was described by Inside EVs as the Volvo EX90's sportier cousin. It is hoped that the car will deliver on North American soil after tariffs imposed on the import of the previous model, the Polestar 2, from China are expected to cause sales to decline.

"Polestar 3 plays a pivotal role in our brand's expanding lineup as an SUV designed for the North American market, proudly assembled in South Carolina, and now being handed over to North American customers." said Anders Gustafsson, head of Polestar North America, according to Inside EVs.

The North American produced car has a starting price tag of $73,400, or up to over $80,000 if you want to add in a Performance Pack that drops the 0 to 60 mile-per-hour acceleration time to 4.5 seconds. Unfortunately, the car doesn't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit for buying an EV, but it does qualify for a tax credit if you lease it.

"One of the best electric cars," said one commenter on the Inside EVs article.

Making your next car an EV is a great way to save money and reduce harmful pollution associated with gas and diesel-powered vehicles. While many people think EVs are unattainable because of their pricetag, the cost is rapidly reducing as technology improves, making EVs a more affordable option for many people looking to upgrade their cars.

EVs are much cheaper to run and maintain than fuel-powered cars, with EV drivers typically spending 40-65% less on fuel annually than drivers of gas-powered vehicles, per the Natueral Resources Defense Council. This is because gas prices are inherently volatile due to local supply and demand. Electricity is much cheaper and price-stable and will continue to decrease in cost in the future, per the International Energy Agency, as the amount of electricity produced by renewable energy sources increases.

Some people worry about the environmental impact of EVs due to the mining of elements needed to produce their batteries. However, this kind of mining is much less intensive than the mining required to extract fossil fuels used to produce gasoline. To put this into perspective, a researcher found that the world mines roughly 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels every year compared to just 7.7 million tons of minerals mined for use in low-carbon technology such as EVs.

