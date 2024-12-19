Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Man Shares Hidden Costs of Owning a Depreciated McLaren 650S

Buying a 10-year-old McLaren 650S at a depreciated price may seem like a savvy way to enter the world of supercar ownership. However, six months into ownership, one UK enthusiast has unveiled the true costs of maintaining a well-used McLaren, proving that affordability doesn’t stop with the purchase price.

Through his YouTube channel, Harry Metcalfe of Harry’s Garage shared his detailed breakdown of the ongoing expenses for his McLaren 650S Spyder. While the car’s second-hand price is significantly lower than newer models like the 675LT or 720S, maintenance and repairs still pack a financial punch.

The annual service, which included an oil change, suspension sensor recalibration, and even replacing a windshield wiper, totaled $1,300. While McLaren's $140-per-hour shop rate may seem reasonable compared to other supercar brands, additional maintenance recommendations add up. For instance, the manufacturer advises replacing the wheel bolts every two years and the lithium 12V battery at a staggering $2,500.

Beyond routine servicing, McLaren 650S ownership comes with unique challenges. Common issues include cracked carbon fiber components, problematic headlights, and paint-matching difficulties for vibrant colors like Volcano Orange. To avoid such hassles, Metcalfe chose a more practical Amethyst Black finish for his Spyder model.

In an effort to reduce costs, Metcalfe emphasizes the benefits of working with specialist garages over dealerships, where expertise and lower labor rates help save money. Despite these expenses, he remains enthusiastic about the car’s performance and design, noting that the Spyder’s carbon-fiber tub provides additional durability and rigidity.

For prospective owners, the 650S offers a thrilling supercar experience, but Metcalfe’s experience serves as a cautionary tale. From unexpected maintenance costs to unique quirks of McLaren engineering, it’s clear that owning a depreciated supercar still requires deep pockets—and careful planning.

Would you take the plunge into supercar ownership, or do these hidden costs make you think twice? Let us know your thoughts!

