Marketplace Oddity: 1988 Oldsmobile Firenza

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This forgotten GM J-body (yes, you read that right) isn't exactly a classic, but it is, at the very least, interesting.

You probably never expected to read about Chevrolet Cavaliers – or its myriad corporate stablemates – here on Motorious. You do have to admit, though, that this thing is just weird enough to be worth a look.

Image Via Facebook

When Chevrolet launched the J-body Cavalier in 1982, it was immediately followed by versions built by the other GM divisions. Pontiac had the Sunbird, Buick had the Skyhawk, and Cadillac infamously had the Cimarron.

Oldsmobile had a J-body, too. Theirs was called the Firenza. It's hard to call any of the J-body permutations "rare," but the Firenza – especially this one that we found on Facebook Marketplace in Lawton, Oklahoma – fits just about anyone's definition of the term. We'll get back to that in a moment.

Image Via Facebook

Oldsmobile never really wanted to sell the Firenza. Its humble origins ran counter to the rest of Oldsmobile's middle-luxury-oriented product lineup. Oldsmobile didn't put much effort into marketing the little Firenza. The Cadillac Cimarron proved that they might have had a point.

From 1982 to 1987, the Firenza had a pointy beak that looked fairly similar to its Buick and Pontiac twins. In 1988, its final year, Oldsmobile adapted the Cutlass Ciera front end to their dead-in-the-water compact.

Image Via Facebook

We're not sure exactly why they went through the effort. Oldsmobile had already given up on the Firenza by that point. Engine options were reduced, and there were no longer any trim levels to speak of. Your only choice was a base car with a four cylinder, as a coupe, sedan, or wagon.

The result is surprisingly handsome, especially in the rare coupe version seen here, one of fewer than 3,000 built in 1988. We'd never call it a beautiful car, but it's probably as good as it gets when you're talking first generation J-body GMs.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.