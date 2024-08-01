Maserati Has a Secret 'Super Sports Car' in the Works

Maserati

Maserati already offers an impressive supercar in the MC20 — but the brand apparently isn't content with just one mid-engined creation. On August 16th, Maserati says it will reveal a new vehicle that it's referring to as a "super sports car" — one that, from the sound of things, will take the MC20 platform to new heights.

Details are scarce, but Maserati does call it a "further evolution of the MC20" that "inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2." That car, a race car built for the pro-am-only GT2 class, was an MC20-based model that dropped the MC20 name. That may also prove to be true of the new Maserati; that said, it could also use an evolution of the MC20 name, like the MCXtrema track car does.

The latest Maserati supercar will keep the MC20's twin-turbo "Nettuno" V-6, according to the brand. Maserati notes that the secret car has "innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance," but the brand hasn't explained what exactly that means in practice.

A teaser photo of the car's front third shows an aggressive set of louvers over the front fenders, although the nose notably doesn't seem to include either the massive splitter from the MCXtrema or the front-mounted dive planes from the GT2. Where those cars were built for peak track performance and GT2 racing regulations respectively, this new MC20 evolution seems more oriented toward on-road performance.

Maserati's latest will be unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering — one of the major car shows during Monterey Car Week. The limited edition MC20 Icona and all-out MCXtrema will also be present at the show. This year's event is set for August 16th, so be prepared to see the new top-line Maserati in just over two weeks.

