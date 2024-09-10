Advertisement

Max Verstappen’s Former 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Up for Sale

2
Elizabeth Puckett
·1 min read

Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Max Verstappen’s Former 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Up for Sale
Max Verstappen’s Former 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Up for Sale

The world of racing fans has a rare opportunity to own a piece of Formula 1 history as Max Verstappen’s former 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car is now for sale. Offered by Isringhausen Imports via the renowned duPont REGISTRY, this Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup boasts a rich motorsport pedigree. Originally driven by Verstappen and his father Jos in recreational racing, it later found its way to a U.S. owner who successfully campaigned it in the 2023 IGT series.

Image Via Isringhausen Imports/duPony Registry
Image Via Isringhausen Imports/duPony Registry

The car is a pure track machine. Stripped down to its metal interior to maximize its power-to-weight ratio, this Porsche features advanced racing safety gear, a full roll cage, and telemetry systems, all designed to deliver exceptional on-track performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine, this race-ready beast generates 485 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox for lightning-quick shifts.

Image Via Isringhausen Imports/duPony Registry
Image Via Isringhausen Imports/duPony Registry

Fully serviced and prepped by Goldcrest Motorsports, this Porsche, originally wrapped in red and black livery, now sports its factory white finish, offering the future owner a blank canvas for customization. For those seeking an adrenaline-pumping track experience and a collectible driven by an F1 champion, this 911 GT3 Cup is a thrilling investment.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter