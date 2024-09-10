Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Max Verstappen’s Former 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Up for Sale

The world of racing fans has a rare opportunity to own a piece of Formula 1 history as Max Verstappen’s former 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car is now for sale. Offered by Isringhausen Imports via the renowned duPont REGISTRY, this Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup boasts a rich motorsport pedigree. Originally driven by Verstappen and his father Jos in recreational racing, it later found its way to a U.S. owner who successfully campaigned it in the 2023 IGT series.

Image Via Isringhausen Imports/duPony Registry

The car is a pure track machine. Stripped down to its metal interior to maximize its power-to-weight ratio, this Porsche features advanced racing safety gear, a full roll cage, and telemetry systems, all designed to deliver exceptional on-track performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine, this race-ready beast generates 485 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox for lightning-quick shifts.

Image Via Isringhausen Imports/duPony Registry

Fully serviced and prepped by Goldcrest Motorsports, this Porsche, originally wrapped in red and black livery, now sports its factory white finish, offering the future owner a blank canvas for customization. For those seeking an adrenaline-pumping track experience and a collectible driven by an F1 champion, this 911 GT3 Cup is a thrilling investment.

