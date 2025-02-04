Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Same Engine, Same MPG. Which is Better?

Mazda CX-50 Hybrid vs Toyota RAV4 Hybrid A Girls Guide to Cars

For what seems like forever, Toyota has had a corner on the compact hybrid SUV market with the RAV4 hybrid. Getting nearly 40 MPG, with comfortable seating for 4 and a fun-to-drive 219 HP, the RAV 4 delivers a lot for its $32K-$40K price tag.

Yes, there are alternatives to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, namely hybrid versions of the Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson. But the reliability and fuel economy in the Toyota RAV4 are hard to beat.

However, late in 2025 Mazda, also a Japanese brand with a penchant for premium details, introduced a hybrid version of the Mazda CX-50 compact SUV using Toyota’s hybrid technology and engine. Both are similarly priced, have all wheel drive on demand and are similarly sized. So it raises the question: How are they different, and is one better than the other?

Mazda CX-50: The Toyota RAV4’s Sister From Another Mister

Toyota was on to something in the late 1990s (!) when they began to mass-produce the Prius and sell it around the world. As we’ve seen in the last few years, hybrid technology has become a darling for car buyers who want better fuel economy and low emissions.

Mazda jumped in a bit late, but did it with panache, partnering with Toyota, inarguably the top hybrid brand in the space, adding its hybrid system to the Mazda CX-50 to create the brand’s first hybrid SUV.

The result? Two very differently outfitted compact SUVs that do thing the same: great fuel economy in a fun to drive SUV. To see how the two compare, we looked at some basic details and compared the top trims, with some surprising, and possibly decision-making, differences.

Same Engine, Same MPG, Different Battery

Both the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-50 are powered by the same 4-cylinder engine assisted by a large battery and electric motors. The Toyota’s battery is the same lithium ion battery the company has traditionally used in hybrids, though the Mazda’s battery is a typically less-expensive nickel-metal hydride.

Both generate 219 HP and have multiple drive modes including trail mode for optimal AWD function.

Both have AWD standard and are estimated to get about 40 MPG, a tiny bit better than their competitors which tend to average about 38 MPG.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: More Choices Across the Board

Toyota loves to offer choices. Lots and lots of choices. There are seven trims across the RAV4 lineup, versus three in the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid trim line. Prices for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid start at $31,900 and top out at $40,205, though there are packages and options along the way that can enhance both the experience and the price.

Mazda’s three CX-50 Hybrid trims range from $33,790 to $40,050 and offer limited options; the strategy is to define each trim by its features.

Mazda CX-50: More Standard Luxuries

Within each of the three Mazda CX-50 trims there are a set group of features, all with the idea of focusing more on luxury and experience than price and customization. Even at the entry level Mazda offers keyless entry, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and leatherette seating. As a comparison, buyers have to move up to the middle-of-the-trim XLE Premium ($36,300) to get leatherette seating

When Tech Matters More, Toyota Wins

This is where Toyota really shines: The new multimedia system with built-in voice-assistance, a large 8″ touch screen in lower trim models and 10″ touch screen in top trims, a digital driver’s display and a nicely-equipped Toyota TSS 2.5 suite of safety features, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane trace assistance, road sign assistance and automatic emergency braking.

The Mazda system’s screen is smaller and while now it’s touch-controlled, it sits pretty far from the driver and is easier to control via a dial on the center console between the front seats. The user experience design remains what we’ve seen Mazda for a while now; it’s good but not great. Buyers who use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto will find it very capable, and the system does allow wireless use of those phone apps.

When Luxury Matters, Mazda is Wins

This is pretty clear the minute you set foot in the CX-50: it looks and feels more luxe than the Toyota. The interior design is a bit more refined and in the top Premium Plus model; it features a head up display, panoramic sunroof and a sporty center console with a shifter, auto hold button and mode selector. You’ll find leather seats, door panels and a leather-trimmed dashboard with drop-stitch trim for a tailored feel. It truly is elegant.

Simply the choice of materials in the Mazda CX-50 feel lends to the refined, feel; leatherette is used in the entry-level model and leather is standard in the top trim, whereas the entry RAV4 features cloth and the top-tier Limited features leatherette.

Mazda Wins on Passenger Space, But Toyota Wins on Cargo Space

The Mazda CX-50 Hybrid is a tad longer than the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, about 5″, and that extra room is translated into more passenger space though not more cargo space. In total, the CX-50 Hybrid has 81.5″ of front and rear seat legroom, while the RAV4 Hybrid has 78.8″, a subtle difference that may not matter to most buyers, however those with kids in car seats should measure carefully to ensure they have enough space.

Where buyers may wish for more space is in the cargo area. The RAV4 Hybrid has

37.5 cubic feet of cargo space, while the CX-50 has about 6 fewer cubic feet at

31.4 cubic feet. Again, this is some thing buyers should consider if it’s a concern; the small differences in cargo and passenger space can be due to things like wheel wells, under floor storage and movable front seats and ultimately may not matter.

What You Get in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

The top Hybrid Limited trim in the RAV4 lineup features many of the same features as the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid:

14 paint choices including two-tone paint choices

8″ or 10” multimedia touch screen display with voice assistance

7 trims priced from $31,900-$40,205

Premium audio

Heated and vented front seats

Wireless apple CarPlay and Android Auto

SofTex upholstery

Add a smart key, wireless phone charger, surround view camera, $1,025

Add a panoramic sunroof, $500

Total price with options: $41,730 before destination charge

What You Get in the Mazda CX-50 Premium Plus

Mazda’s packaging adds some nice features as standard and eliminates the need to add options. Here’s how the Premium Plus model shakes out:

6 paint choices

Leather seating and trim

Heated and vented front seats

Head Up Display

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Soul Red Crystal paint $595

Total price: $40,645 before destination charge

As with anything, which one is better depends on your perspective. Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition could be the best choice for those who spend a lot of time outdoors and on light trails. The CX-50 Hybrid Preferred may be the ultimate for those who need a good hybrid for long commutes but don’t want to splurge on leather and a sunroof.

Either way, you can’t go wrong; you’ll get one of the best engine options on the road and the car that surrounds it is simply all about choice.

