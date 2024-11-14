Mazda’s Iconic SP is finally headed for production, rotary engine and all

Mazda has officially confirmed that the Iconic SP, a concept inspired by the beloved RX-7, will make its way to production.

First revealed at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, this retro-futuristic sports coupe combines sleek lines and a powerful hybrid drivetrain, making it a standout for enthusiasts. According to Carscoops, Mazda’s design chief Masashi Nakayama said the concept was never just for show—its design was crafted with real production intent, and we may see it on the roads sooner than expected.

Mazda Iconic SP Front Mazda

Mazda’s rotary engine lives on

Mazda’s commitment to the rotary engine is central to the Iconic SP. While details are still vague about a production car, the concept featured a dual-rotor rotary engine working as a range extender for an electric drivetrain, producing a combined 365 horsepower.

The rotary engine has long been part of Mazda’s legacy, known for its compact size and power, and in this model, it’s adapted to support the brand’s environmental goals. Mazda claims that the range extender could potentially run on carbon-neutral fuels, allowing it to cut emissions by as much as 90%. There’s even the possibility of CO2-capturing technology in the future, a promising sign for Mazda’s innovative approach to sustainable sports cars.

Mazda Iconic SP Interior Mazda

The Iconic SP will be a car designed for Mazda’s future

Unlike many concept cars that end up as nothing more than auto show stunners, Mazda engineered the Iconic SP with practical production in mind.

“In the development process, everything from the position of the doors and tires to the length of the vehicle, the seating position of the occupants, and visibility was meticulously researched before reaching the final specifications,” said Naohito Saga, executive officer at Mazda’s R&D strategy planning division. “It really shows how much we wanted to make it a car that manifests Mazda’s commitment for the future, especially in terms of sustainability and the future role of our rotary engine technology.”

Mazda Iconic SP interior Mazda

Final thoughts

While Mazda has a history of building high hopes around its rotary engine, the promise of the Iconic SP has generated significant excitement. With its eye-catching design, powerful hybrid rotary setup, and sustainability focus, the car seems poised to satisfy both purists and the environmentally conscious.

Still, since Mazda hasn’t yet shared a release date, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if the Iconic SP truly makes it to showrooms. For now, it looks like the wait might just be worth it, especially if Mazda can bring the spirit of the RX-7 with it.

