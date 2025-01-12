Mazda's new battery tech will spearhead their EV market entry

Mazda recently celebrated a milestone when it surpassed 400,000 vehicle sales in the U.S., but the Hiroshima-based automaker isn’t resting on its laurels as it shifts its focus toward electrification.

While the CX-50 marks Mazda's first hybrid offering, the company has announced ambitious plans to develop, build, and enhance battery technology in the years ahead.

Related: Toyota's next MR2 would make more sense as a Lexus

A new production facility will be built

2024 Mazda EZ-6Mazda

The company has recently set plans into motion to build a new manufacturing plant in Iwakuni City, Japan, with the sole task of producing EV batteries to be supplied by Panasonic. The cylindrical modules will be used to power Mazda’s first dedicated EV platform, as the company promises “advanced design, superior convenience, and extended driving ranges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Porsche 911 Carrera S brings traditional, non-electrified, driving fun

Mazda has not revealed any technical stats about what it hopes the battery modules will achieve, but it anticipates the finished factory achieving a yearly production capacity of ten gigawatt hours. The brand’s CEO, Masahiro Moro, says that the in-house development of its first EV architecture will be finished by 2027.

Mazda is doubling down on improving its batteries

2024 Mazda EZ-6Mazda

Mazda is also developing high-density lithium-ion batteries that it hopes will be used in plug-in hybrids by 2030. In addition to lithium-ion batteries, the company has announced intentions to research and develop solid-state batteries for future models.

Their reputation for producing affordable, gasoline-powered vehicles presents an interesting dynamic as it ventures into the premium electric vehicle market. The strategy for harmonizing these distinct product lines, particularly given the undefined timeline for their EV rollout, remains to be seen.

Related: 2024's best-selling cars: Who came out on top?

Mazda MX-30Mazda

Mazda’s first foray into BEVs has been a mixed bag. The California-only MX-30 didn’t do so well in the U.S. due to its poor range. Overseas, Mazda offers a range-extender variant that has since been canceled for the North American market.

Story continues

The Mazda6, however has been reborn as the EZ-6 that’s virtually a rebadged Deepal L07, a Chinese sedan that has its sights set on Europe.

Final thoughts

Mazda EZ-6Mazda

Though not a major automaker, Mazda is aggressively pursuing innovation. Its new longitudinal platform, which has been compared to BMW, raises the question of how this will influence its upcoming EV architecture.

They also have some exciting stuff in the works, such as the production version of the Iconic SP and a potential new generation of MX-5 Miata.

Related: Korean EVs now qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit - but it may be too late