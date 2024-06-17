Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

McLaren Automotive CEO Confirms Plans for SUV and Lightweight EV Supercar

McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters has revealed ambitious plans for the company, including the development of an SUV and a lightweight electric supercar. These initiatives aim to return the carmaker to its former glory and address current financial challenges.

Leiters, who took over as CEO in late 2022, has focused on resolving organizational issues, addressing delays with the Artura, and securing financial stability. Despite these efforts, McLaren reported a significant loss in 2023, with over $1 billion in losses on 2,137 global sales, equating to a loss of more than $500,000 per car.

The CEO emphasized that McLaren's core focus will remain on supercars and Ultimate Series models like the P1 and Senna. To regain its leading position, McLaren aims to develop a lightweight electric supercar with a curb weight target around 3,300 pounds, similar to the Artura PHEV. Leiters stated, "For me, a supercar that weighs two tons is no supercar." This target weight is significantly lower than competitors like the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rimac Nevera, which weigh around 3,900 pounds and 5,100 pounds, respectively.

Leiters also confirmed that McLaren is working on an SUV, though he prefers to call it a "shared performance" vehicle, emphasizing its capability to fit more than two people. The CEO's ideal powertrain for this vehicle would be a plug-in hybrid based on a McLaren engine. He is open to partnering with another automaker to create synergies, ensuring the result remains true to McLaren's brand DNA. This SUV is expected to be priced around $400,000.

Despite a softening market, Leiters believes an EV supercar makes sense for McLaren. He also indicated that the next Ultimate Series car, even if more powerful than the 903-horsepower P1, doesn't necessarily need to be all-wheel-drive.

These developments represent McLaren's commitment to innovation and its strategy to compete in the evolving automotive market. For more insights from Michael Leiters, you can read the full interview on Road & Track.

