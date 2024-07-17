Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

McLaren Confirms No Entry-Level Supercar Below the Artura

McLaren has officially announced that the Artura will remain the entry point in its supercar lineup, ruling out the return of the Sport Series models like the 540C, 570GT, 570S, and 600LT. This decision marks a strategic shift for the company, which is now focusing more on high-end supercars, hypercars, and "Shared Performance" SUVs.

Image Via Mclaren

In a recent interview, Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's Director of Product Planning, confirmed there are no plans to introduce another entry-level supercar below the Artura. Instead, the Artura is being positioned as the brand's "next step," offering advanced hybrid technology and performance that surpasses its predecessors.

The Artura represents a significant technological leap for McLaren, featuring a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor. This setup not only provides impressive power but also places the Artura in a higher echelon of supercar performance, effectively distancing it from the now-discontinued Sport Series.

McLaren's decision to focus on higher-end models aligns with their market strategy to compete with other luxury car manufacturers. The Artura, for instance, was developed with the Ferrari 296 GTB/GTS in mind, boasting a weight advantage of 83 kg (183 lbs) over its Italian rival. This competitive edge, coupled with a lower price point, aims to attract buyers looking for a high-performance supercar.

The upcoming successor to the McLaren 750S is also expected to elevate the brand's lineup further. Although details remain sparse, it is anticipated that this new model will feature a hybrid V8 and aim for performance levels closer to McLaren's Ultimate series. However, Corstorphine refrained from commenting on the specifics of future products.

Image Via Mclaren

McLaren's strategic pivot is clear: the Artura will serve as the brand's entry-level supercar, setting a new standard in performance and technology while paving the way for more advanced models in the future. As the automotive landscape evolves, McLaren continues to push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring its place among the top-tier supercar manufacturers.

