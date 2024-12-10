Read the full story on The Auto Wire

McLaren Ripped In Two In Horrific Crash

A fatal crash involving a McLaren hitting another car at a residential intersection in Dallas, Texas and ripping in half after subsequently hitting a tree has shocked many. After all, some seem to believe these British supercars are impervious to harm, but the driver and passenger both died after first responders made it to the scene.

Aerial footage of the aftermath of the crash shows the McLaren was ripped in two just behind the seats. The fact there’s water and what looks like foam used by firefighters to fight gasoline blazes seems to indicate the supercar did catch fire.

But we don’t know if it was the flames or the impact itself which killed the driver and passenger. A person in the other car involved in the crash was also hurt, but it sounds like those injuries weren’t critical.

A CBS Texas news helicopter was able to focus on the paper temporary tag on the McLaren, which expires on December 15. In other words, the owner likely just bought the supercar and so wasn’t horribly familiar with it.

We don’t know if that contributed to the crash since details about exactly what happened haven’t been made available by authorities. However, considering how the McLaren was split it two, speed likely was a factor.

Many people who buy a fast car get carried away with showing it off and just feeling that rush as it accelerates hard. We get it, that’s a lot of fun, but it comes with a risk if you’re speeding around in residential areas like where this crash happened. After all, those streets are designed for slower speeds.

In other words, be careful when you’re out enjoying your hobby car, whether is a supercar, muscle car, sports car, etc. No vehicle will absolutely protect you from harm in a high-speed crash, so drive safely even when you’re having a good time.

Image via CBS Texas/YouTube

