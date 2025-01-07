Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

©Land Rover

Just because a vehicle is popular doesn’t mean it’s worth buying. Some popular brands are notorious for poor gas mileage or high maintenance costs. Others depreciate rapidly, making them worth much less than the higher price tag indicated.

Read Next: I’m a Mechanic: 7 Car Models From 2025 To Avoid Buying

For You: 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025

With the average price of new vehicles hovering around $48,000 these days, the last thing you want is to spend more than you planned. But which brands should you avoid from the jump, and why? GOBankingRates spoke with two mechanics, Craig Tribe and Cameron Lee, to get their thoughts.

Ford

“I believe Ford vehicles, especially their pickup trucks, should be approached with caution due to reliability concerns,” said Craig Tribe, an automotive engineer and national sales manager at TechniJet.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the J.D. Power Dependability Study, Ford vehicles average around 239 problems per 100 vehicles. This makes them one of the least reliable brands. But it also means a lot of potential maintenance and repairs for owners.

So, what kinds of costs are you looking at? RepairPal found that the average annual maintenance cost for Ford vehicles is around $775, which is higher than many other automotive companies. The most common issues include engine problems, transmission failures and electric system malfunctions. “Over 10 years, maintaining a Ford vehicle can cost around $9,860,” said Tribe.

This isn’t even accounting for mileage, which varies heavily by model and year. Nor does it account for financing fees (for those who get a loan), depreciation and other charges. Here’s an example:

A Ford F-150 has a starting cost of $36,965 and costs an estimated $473 to lease — potentially more to buy. Some models can go up to $78,440, or about $1,067 a month to lease. The combined MPG is around 18 (city and highway), meaning you can expect to spend more on fuel, too.

Find Out: 7 Luxury Cars That Are Worth the Investment for Retirees

GMC

One of the top brands Cameron Lee, an automotive engineer and CEO of ACCURL, suggested avoiding is GMC. These vehicles, he said, tend to have impressive features and designs, but they come with their share of reliability issues — particularly in regard to mechanical systems.

Story continues

“Repair costs for GMC vehicles can be steep, especially when dealing with drivetrain or suspension problems,” he said.

Based on RepairPal data, GMCs cost an average of $744 per year in maintenance alone. People who own these vehicles can expect to spend close to $8,000 in the first decade on repairs and maintenance.

GMC isn’t cheap to begin with either. A brand new all-wheel drive SUV costs around $45,000 and goes up from there. Fuel costs can also be excessive. A 2024 GMC Yukon only gets an estimated 21 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway.

Volvo

Tribe advised against buying a Volvo due to the brand’s recent struggles with reliability, particularly in regard to their new electric vehicles.

According to the J.D. Power Dependability Study, Volvos experience 245 problems per 100 vehicles. CarEdge found that these vehicles cost an average of $13,513 in maintenance and repairs during the first decade of ownership. This is more than the industry average for other luxury brands. Volvos also have a 30.46% chance of requiring a major repair in the first 10 years, meaning higher overall costs.

Some common areas that Volvos experience issues in include electrical system failures, infotainment malfunctions and other high-tech component issues, said Tribe.

One particularly popular model is Volvo XC60. Its pricing starts at $48,345. The new Volvo EX30, a fully electric SUV, starts at $34,950.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is a popular luxury brand that’s not always worth the cost. A new 2024 Mercedes-Benz can easily cost between $40,000 and $110,000, depending on the model and where you get it from. While these vehicles often get decent mileage, they can also be expensive to maintain.

“This car was once a paragon of reliability and engineering, [but] Mercedes-Benz has seen a decline in dependability,” said Tribe.

In particular, the transmissions and some driver-assist features require frequent repairs. The J.D. Power Dependability Study reported that there are 218 problems per 100 vehicles, ranking Mercedes-Benz fairly unreliable. CarEdge estimated that these vehicles cost $15,986 in maintenance expenses over 10 years.

Rivian

“In my professional opinion as a mechanic, Rivian is a brand that buyers might want to avoid,” said Lee. “Despite their innovative electric vehicle designs and impressive performance, Rivian vehicles have been plagued with reliability issues.”

Lee went on to say that electric vehicles tend to cost significantly more than gasoline-powered cars. This combined with the fact that it can be hard to find the right parts and skilled technicians for Rivians makes them a potentially expensive purchase.

Plus, Rivian vehicles can be expensive to start with. The 2025 Rivian R1T, for example, has a starting price of $71,700.

Land Rover

Last but not least is Land Rover.

“The brand has been criticized for frequent electrical system failures and air suspension problems,” said Lee. “Repairs on Land Rovers can be notoriously expensive, with the cost of maintaining these vehicles being prohibitively high.”

RepairPal estimated the average annual cost of repairs is $1,174. In terms of overall costs, CarEdge reported that these vehicles can cost $18,569 on average in the first 10 years of ownership. Meanwhile, a new 2024 Land Rover can cost anywhere from about $58,000 and up.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands