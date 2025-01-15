Mechanics Name Car Brands Most Likely to Survive to 500,000 Miles

If you're someone who buys cars with the plan of driving them until they give up, you might consider some brands known for reliability and long life more than others. If you're unsure about which one to choose, you might want to listen to experts who work on all kinds of cars every day.

Mechanics at Colorado's Accurate Automotive body shop took to social media to share which car brand's vehicles they believe are capable of making it to 500,000 miles. Unsurprisingly, Toyota emerged as the automaker of choice if you're looking for a car to make it that far.

"Toyota," one employee stated plainly when asked which car brand would be the most likely to make to the half-million milestone.

"If any one would have a chance, it would be Toyota," another said.

"Honestly, quite a few different generations of cars, [different] makes and models, but the most common you usually see is Honda or Toyota," another added.

Toyota's reliability has become the stuff of legend in the auto industry. For decades, drivers have turned to trusty models like the Corolla and Camry to avoid countless maintenance issues throughout their car's lengthy lifespan.

That reputation still lives on today. In Consumer Reports' newest breakdown of the 10 most reliable vehicles on the market right now, half of them were Toyota models: the Corolla, Corolla Hybrid, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, and RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid.

If you're in the market for a new car, consider a set of wheels that you know will last you until you drive it into the ground.