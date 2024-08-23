Mecum Auctions Closes Monterey With $54 Million in Sales

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They are declaring it a success.

Mecum Auctions, a prominent name in the world of high-end automotive auctions, once again demonstrated its prowess at the 2024 Monterey event, raking in an impressive $54 million in total sales. The auction featured an array of iconic and rare vehicles, drawing the attention of collectors and enthusiasts from around the globe.

The star of the auction was undoubtedly the 1969 Ford GT40 Lightweight, which fetched a staggering $7.865 million, solidifying its place as one of the most coveted pieces of automotive history. This legendary car, known for its racing pedigree and engineering excellence, was the top seller of the event, attracting fierce bidding from determined collectors.

Another highlight was the 1969 Dodge HEMI Daytona, which sold for an astounding $3.36 million. Known for its distinctive design and raw power, this rare muscle car further underscored the event's focus on automotive excellence.

The auction also saw several other notable sales, including a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, which fetched $3,080,000, and a 2003 Ferrari Enzo that achieved a price of $2,860,000. A 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible sold for $2,576,000, while a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS brought in $2,530,000. Additionally, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible was sold for $2,352,000, showcasing the enduring appeal of classic American muscle.

Other significant sales included a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which sold for $1,732,500, a 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Boattail Runabout that achieved $1,375,000, and a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, which sold for $1,237,500.

The success of Mecum Auctions in Monterey underscores the ongoing demand for rare and historically significant automobiles. With a diverse lineup of vehicles and an array of high-profile sales, the event was a resounding success, solidifying Mecum's reputation as a leader in the luxury and collector car auction space.

