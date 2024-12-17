Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Mercedes Gets A 117 MPH Brutal PIT Maneuver

Even with the most powerful cars, running from police is filled with risks, but this Mercedes C250 isn’t exactly a speed demon. The guy driving it doesn’t seem to entirely understand that, we guess believing his little German sedan could smoke an Arkansas State Police cruiser. He was wrong.

Who’s at fault in this crash between a cop and citizen?

According to the trooper who did the brutal, high-speed PIT maneuver, he clocked the suspect going 106 mph in a 65 mph zone. Plus, when he ran the plates, they came back in the system with no proof of insurance on file with the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop and think about that for a moment: a guy driving a Mercedes at over one and a half times the speed limit on the highway apparently doesn’t have insurance. Then he decides to run from police, we guess because of the lack of insurance and the fact he’s going to get a huge ticket, plus likely have his ride impounded while he’s arrested.

Just like we always say, the one way to make every bad situation worse is to run from police. And this guy does, pushing his little sedan to 117 mph. He doesn’t outpace the trooper at that speed and we wonder if that was a shock to him.

At one point he shuts off the Mercedes’ lights, trying to black out and disappear into the night. But he’s in a bright silver car and keeps riding the brakes, illuminating the taillights. It’s almost like this guy has no idea what he’s doing.

The chase doesn’t last long at all, thanks in part to the Mercedes being severely outgunned, as the ASP cruiser chases it down like a leopard in pursuit of a rabbit. Personally, even if we were dumb enough to run from police (we aren’t) and an Arkansas trooper started getting right behind us, we would just pull over and surrender before the inevitable were to happen.

But this guy isn’t smart and he doesn’t do it, so his beautiful Mercedes-Benz gets pitted out at 117 mph, sustaining some crash damage. He’s lucky he walked away from that

Story continues

Image via Police Pursuits/YouTube

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.