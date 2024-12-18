Mercedes unveils reinvented braking system that could make maintenance a thing of the past — here's how it works

Mercedes just reinvented the brake, and it could make electric vehicles more appealing to budget-conscious drivers looking to help the planet.

The luxury automaker developed an innovative braking system that lives inside an electric vehicle's drive unit rather than being attached to the wheels, according to Inside EVs. This clever design promises to eliminate the need for brake maintenance for the vehicle's life, potentially saving drivers thousands in service costs.

Traditional brakes, whether disc or drum style, create dust as they wear down, and that dust ends up in our air and water. Mercedes' new system keeps that brake dust contained inside the unit, making it a cleaner choice for our communities.

This advancement comes as Europe prepares to implement new standards in 2026 that will regulate how much brake dust vehicles can release.

The system works differently than any that's come before. Instead of using traditional brake pads and rotors, it features a water-cooled disc that stays still while a circular pad spins with the motor.

When you press the brake pedal, the spinning pad connects with the stationary disc to slow the car down. The design is so efficient that it may never need replacement or servicing.

Beyond the environmental and cost benefits, this new brake system could make electric vehicles more appealing to drivers. It eliminates brake fade during heavy use, reduces noise, and prevents that rusty brake appearance many drivers take issue with after their car sits for a few days. The system even allows for completely covered wheels, which could make future electric vehicles more aerodynamic and efficient.

While Mercedes hasn't announced when we might see this technology in showrooms, it represents another example of how the shift to electric vehicles is driving innovation that benefits both consumers and the environment.

As automakers continue to reimagine every aspect of how cars work, we're seeing that the future of transportation isn't just cleaner — it's also more reliable, efficient, and affordable to maintain.

