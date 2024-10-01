Read the full story on Backfire News

Minivan Mother Runs From Police And Pays The Ultimate Price

Mothers are supposed to protect their children, not take them on a police chase, but a mother in Utah reportedly did just that in her minivan. Sadly, during the pursuit she lost control of the vehicle and crashed hard, injuring her child and dying in the wreck.

Man carjacks his grandmother, then writes an apology note.

Footage of the collision aftermath shown by local news outlet KSL features a badly mangled and charred Dodge Grand Caravan with side curtain and front airbags deployed. The entire minivan sustained heavy damage, with each body panel mangled in images of the aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child, a three-year-old boy, was reportedly in critical condition after the crash on Sunday, September 29. The mother, 25-year-old Amma Gordhamer of Holladay, was ejected from the minivan during the collision, the same as her son, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Her son was airlifted to a hospital.

What we know about the inception of the chase is that Utah Highway Patrol disclosed that police were searching for it after a Salt Lake City officer spotted it driving recklessly. But when officers found the vehicle later, Gordhamer took off and fled on Interstate 15.

At one point Gordhamer tried taking an exit onto Antelope Drive in Layton but was going too fast. Minivans don’t handle great at lower speeds, but at high speeds they’re dangerous. The Dodge rolled, we’re guessing multiple times. It was traveling at 115 mph right before the crash.

Police did confirm the son wasn’t strapped in. Likely the mother wasn’t either, since that’s about the only way people are ejected in crashes. We can’t believe people don’t wear seatbelts, but some apparently believe they’re not all that important.

Exactly why the mother was fleeing police or was driving recklessly to begin with isn’t apparent. Whatever the reason, her decisions ultimately cost her life and could end up doing the same for her son.

Image via KSL News/YouTube