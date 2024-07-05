Montana Mansion Is A Gearhead’s Dream

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It has a 70-car underground garage!

As the fourth-largest state and ranking 44th in the nation, there’s a lot of open space in Montana. You can fully enjoy the breathtaking views and still stash your extensive car collection in a 9,000 sq. ft. mansion located in picturesque Big Sky. While the oversized 2-car garage is nice for your daily driver, it’s the 12,000 sq. ft. underground garage which can fit 70 cars which makes this property a gearhead’s dream come true.

If you'd rather live somewhere warm, check out the gearhead mansion for sale in Las Vegas here.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the listing describes, this large house and even larger garage is located on a saddle at the foot of Yellow Mountain. While at first glance it looks nice, you would never guess that underneath it is that massive garage. Not only can you park all the cars you could possibly want in the secure facility, there are plenty of amenities like a car lift, dyno, indoor/outdoor wash stations, Tesla charger, and a 1,000-gallon gas pump just out the front door.

As one would expect, the late owner was a huge car nut who reportedly owned quite a few impressive rides from the 60s and 50s. Since it’s being sold by the man’s estate, furnishings are included, so you only need to bring your cars to settle in.

For those who care about more than just the amazing garage space, there are 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, plus a gourmet kitchen, rock fireplace, big living room, and a detached guest house with RV hookup. A caretakers quarters is also on the property. Plus, there’s also a detached storage/tractor building you could use to stash really big toys like a classic fire engine or 6-wheel-drive military truck. The whole property is situated on a 20-acre parcel, so you’re not going to be dealing with nosy neighbors complaining when you rev the raucous V8s early in the morning.

Of course, all this luxury certainly doesn’t come cheap. The listing price for this mansion is $12 million, but it’s a lot of garage and house for the money.

Story continues

Check out the listing for yourself here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.