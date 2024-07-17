These Are The Most Comfortable Cars You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Photo: BMW

Last week we asked you what the most comfortable car ever built was, but what about everyday folks looking to buy the comfiest new car they can afford? The well-trusted team at Consumer Reports compiled their test data to find out. CR has rated more than 260 new cars, and created the comfort score based on a combination of six factors, ride, noise, driving position, usability, seat comfort, and access.



For the ride score, CR looked at how well a cars suspension kept passengers isolated from road imperfections like potholes while still keeping the vehicle settled. Noise was measured including wind, tire, road, and engine noise. The driving position is an interesting gauge since it varies greatly from body type to body type. Usability focuses on interior control usability and how much or how little you struggle to use and access core controls. Seat comfort is pretty self explanatory, and access focuses on accessibility of door openings to make sure most folks with most mobility levels can get in and out easily.

For most categories we only considered the most comfortable vehicle in the size category and the runner-up, but due to some unique results and the wild popularity of the compact SUV class, we included the top three most comfortable models.

Most Comfortable Compact SUVs: Honda CR-V And CR-V Hybrid

Photo: Honda

The ICE Honda CR-V is the most comfortable compact SUV available at the moment with a comfort score of 80, followed closely by its hybrid twin which scored 78 with slightly higher noise levels. Regardless of the powertrain, the CR-V shines with great rear-seat comfort, and great access both front and rear.



Compact SUVs: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Tucson, and Tucson PHEV

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Tucson lineup came in second behind the CR-V in the compact SUV category, only falling short by a few points. The Tucson Hybrid and ICE Tucson tied at 77 points, and the Tucson PHEV scored one point lower at 76. The ICE Tucson got better scores than both hybrid cars in usability, though.



Compact SUVs: Toyota RAV4 Prime

Photo: Toyota

The RAV4 Prime came in just behind the Tucson lineup in the compact SUV category, with a score of 75 points, and a slightly above average score in every category. It falls short compared to the Honda and Hyundai in access, so its doors must be somewhat less accommodating.



Most Comfortable Midsized Two-Row: Subaru Outback

Photo: Subaru

The Outback is the most comfortable midsized two-row SUV available right now, with an impressive comfort score of 82, or two points higher than the most comfortable small SUV the Honda CR-V. It’s worth noting, however, that Consumer Reports only tested the upgraded 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine, citing that the naturally aspirated powertrain is louder and less-refined than the turbo engine.



Midsize Two-Row Runner-Up: Ford Edge

Photo: Ford

The Ford Edge is the second-most comfortable midsized two-row SUV at 77 points, which is a larger gap than other categories. It falls behind the Outback in ride quality and front seat comfort, and its driving position was only ranked average compared to the Outback’s exceptional score.



Most Comfortable Midsized Three-Row: Subaru Ascent

Photo: Subaru

Subaru’s on a roll, with its midsized three-row SUV the Ascent winning its category with a very high overall comfort score of 84, meaning only one significantly more expensive car beats it. CR noted the ride in the Ascent is exceptionally plush while still maintaining body control, and the interior has acres of space.

Midsized Three-Row Runner-Up: Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

The Kia Telluride is the second-most comfortable midsized three-row SUV with a score of 82, though it only scores a single point higher than the third-place Honda Pilot. The Telluride actually scored higher than the Ascent in noise levels, but lower in usability and ride comfort. The Telluride’s platform mate the Hyundai Palisade placed fifth behind the Pilot and Grand Highlander.

Most Comfortable Large Or Midsize Car: Subaru Legacy

Photo: Subaru

The most comfortable midsized or large car is the Subaru Legacy. Though 2025 will be the Legacy’s final year of production after 36 years as Subaru’s family sedan, it’s still providing safe, comfortable, and very affordable motoring. It scored 80 points, and seeing as how it’s the sedan version of the Outback, it’s no surprise that it scored so well with special mention given to its impressive ride quality.



Large Or Midsize Car Runner-Up: Honda Accord Hybrid and Accord

Photo: Honda

The Honda Accord Hybrid is the second-most comfortable midsized or large car on this list, followed by a single point by its ICE sibling. They received scores of 76 and 75, respectively. Accord models scored only average in front seat comfort, though they beat the Legacy in usability.



Most Comfortable Luxury Compact SUV: BMW X3

Photo: BMW

The BMW X3 is the most comfortable luxury compact SUV which is no small feat, since BMWs are generally viewed as the sporty German luxury brand. CR raves about the interior comfort with huge praise given to the comfort of the front seats. This data is from CR’s test of an X3 30i with the base turbocharged four-cylinder, so you don’t have to upgrade to get comfort.



Luxury Compact SUV Runner-Up: Audi Q3

Photo: Audi

The Audi Q3 offers a lot of comfort for the price when compared to something like the X3 and Porsche Macan that bookend it on this list. It scores 77 points in this test, and it comes in as the second-most comfortable luxury compact SUV. The lowest score given to the Q3 was above average, with front seat comfort listed as exceptional. If you want a seriously comfortable luxury compact SUV for not a lot of money, get a Q3.



Most Comfortable Luxury Midsized Or Large SUV: BMW X5 xDrive 50e PHEV

Photo: BMW

The BMW X5 PHEV is the most comfortable luxury midsized or large SUV, and it’s also the most comfortable vehicle on sale today according to this list. It’s followed closely by a single point by its bigger sibling the BMW X7, and the ICE X5 comes in fourth place at 82 points behind the Audi Q7. Consumer Reports raves about the suspension comfort, whisper-quiet cabin, and exceptional interior comfort and quality. It gets dinged for its usability, and CR notes that the rear seat sits low and shorter folks might not find them as accommodating.



Luxury Midsized Or Large SUV Runner-Up: BMW X7 40i

Photo: BMW

BMW is killing it in terms of overall comfort. The X7 scored a single point behind the X5 PHEV, though its rear seat got higher comfort ratings. The X7s ride comfort can’t quite reach the magic carpet smoothness of the X5 PHEV, though, landing it in a very very close second place.



Most Comfortable Luxury Car: Audi A6



Photo: Audi

The Audi A6 is the most comfortable luxury car according to CR. It scored 5 points higher than the second-comfiest luxury car the Audi A4. Overall, it earned 80 points, with special mention for its exceptional comfort in both the front and rear seats. Its taut suspension can be firm, but CR says it softens the jolts from potholes and ruts admirably.



Luxury Car Runner-Up: Audi A4

Photo: Audi

This platform of Audi’s sedans has been in service for a while, but they’re still very compelling and comfortable offerings in the luxury car segment. The A4 scored 75 which is five points lower than the A6, but still great for a sporty sedan, and two points ahead of the third-most comfortable luxury sedan, the Infiniti Q50.



