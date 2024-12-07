The Most-Loved SUVs: Top Picks for Long-Term Ownership

What makes a car truly loved? According to iSeeCars, it’s a vehicle that original owners keep for more than 15 years. That kind of long-term devotion speaks volumes about reliability, practicality, and emotional attachment. In its latest study, iSeeCars identified 13 SUVs that stand out for their enduring appeal. Here’s a closer look at these top vehicles and what makes them so cherished by their owners.

iSeeCars analyzed over 929,000 vehicles from model years 1981-2009 sold between January and September 2024. The study compared the percentage of 15-year-old SUVs still owned by their original buyers against the average for all vehicles. While most car owners keep their vehicles for about eight years, these SUVs inspired nearly double that level of loyalty.

The Results: Toyota’s Dominance

Toyota leads the pack, claiming six of the top 10 spots and seven of the top 13. Honda, Subaru, Ford, and Hyundai also make strong showings. Toyota’s hybrids, in particular, shine, suggesting that eco-conscious drivers are deeply satisfied with their long-term investment.

Most-Loved SUVs - iSeeCars Study Rank Model % 15-Year-Old+ Cars Kept by Original Owner Compared to Average 1 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 7.0% 2.0x 2 Toyota Highlander 6.6% 1.9x 3 Honda CR-V 6.3% 1.8x 4 Ford Escape Hybrid 6.3% 1.8x 5 Toyota RAV4 6.2% 1.8x 6 Subaru Forester 5.5% 1.6x 7 Toyota Venza 5.2% 1.5x 8 Honda Pilot 5.0% 1.4x 9 Toyota 4Runner 4.8% 1.4x 10 Toyota Sequoia 4.7% 1.3x 11 Hyundai Santa Fe 4.4% 1.3x 12 Hyundai Tucson 4.4% 1.3x 13 Acura RDX 4.0% 1.1x 14 Mitsubishi Outlander 3.9% 1.1x 15 Acura MDX 3.9% 1.1x 16 Nissan Rogue 3.9% 1.1x 17 Subaru Outback 3.6% 1.0x 18 Lexus RX 350 3.6% 1.0x Overall SUV Average 3.5% –

Toyota’s SUVs are renowned for their reliability, longevity, and strong resale value. The Highlander Hybrid leads the list, with 7% of original owners keeping their vehicles for more than 15 years—twice the industry average. The RAV4, 4Runner, and Sequoia also feature prominently, reflecting their ability to meet diverse needs, from family-friendly road trips to rugged off-road adventures.

Hybrid Appeal

Three hybrids—the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Ford Escape Hybrid, and Toyota RAV4—are among the top five. These vehicles appeal to environmentally conscious drivers and deliver cost savings through fuel efficiency, making them excellent long-term investments.

Honda and Subaru’s Loyal Fans

The Honda CR-V and Pilot secure spots in the top 10, thanks to their versatility and reliability. Subaru’s Forester is another favorite, known for its safety features and all-weather capability.

Luxury and Value Brands Make Their Mark

The Acura RDX and Hyundai’s Santa Fe and Tucson show that both luxury and value-oriented brands can inspire long-term loyalty. These models offer a balance of style, comfort, and performance, appealing to a broad range of buyers.

Why These SUVs Stand Out

These vehicles excel in durability, practicality, and owner satisfaction. Their long lifespans and high retention rates highlight the importance of reliable engineering and meeting diverse consumer needs. Whether it’s Toyota’s hybrids, Honda’s all-rounders, or Subaru’s rugged designs, these SUVs prove they’re built to last.

