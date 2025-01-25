©Toyota

Buying a new automobile can be both exciting and overwhelming. If you’re going to shell out thousands of dollars on your wheels, so many factors come into consideration.

Does it fit your budget? Fit your lifestyle? What’s the warranty? How much will it cost you each month? And perhaps most important: Just how reliable is it?

To calculate reliability ratings for almost every new car, truck and SUV on the market, Consumer Reports used data from its annual reliability surveys, which ask members about problems they’ve had with their vehicles. Based on these surveys, Consumer Reports found the most reliable car brands of the year.

In past years, Toyota and Lexus have traded off for the top spot, but a new car brand recently took that crown. If you’re looking for a reliable car that’s worth the money, consider buying one of the most reliable car brands on the market.

©Subaru Media

Subaru

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 68

©Lexus USA Newsroom

Lexus

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 65

©Toyota

Toyota

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 62

©Honda

Honda

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 59

©Acura

Acura

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 55

©News Mazda USA

Mazda

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 55

Graeme Fordham / Audi

Audi

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 54

©BMW

BMW

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 53

©Kia Media

Kia

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 51

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

Hyundai

Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 50

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Consumer Reports and is accurate as of Dec. 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Reliable Car Brands for Your Money — Consumer Reports Names a New No. 1