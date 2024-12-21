Motorcycle company unveils electric dirt bike concept with stunning look — here's when production could begin

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto recently revealed its new design for an all-electric dirt bike: the CF-X. The new concept is set to challenge the generations-old success of gas-guzzler bikes, reported New Atlas.

Showcased at the world's most important motorcycle event, EICMA (International Exhibition of Cycles, Motorcycles, and Accessories), the CF-X concept was turning heads.

While CFMoto has produced a wide array of impressive and affordable motorcycles, it currently only offers two electric motocrossers, and they're for kids.

The CF-X would take on traditional 450cc internal combustion engine dirt bikes while the industry as a whole heads toward an electric revolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

CFMoto has yet to reveal power stats for the new design, but it has confirmed the bike will sport three different riding modes and operate on a 400 volt electrical system, with a potential output comparable to that of a 450cc ICE dirt bike.

A 400-V system indicates fast-charging capabilities, which could give the CF-X an edge over existing off-road bikes and encourage more drivers to switch.

Not only do electric vehicles cut out fuel costs, they also require less maintenance than their traditional gas-powered counterparts. The engines are quieter, offering drivers a better ride, and the lack of tailpipe pollution is a boost for the environment.

Even though some pollution is produced during battery manufacturing and charging processes, it pales in comparison to the pollution output of gas-guzzling vehicles. Even bikes with the dirtiest batteries will still be better for the environment than those with no battery at all.

Batteries for EVs do still require mining for elements. We need to dig up approximately 30 million tons of minerals per year to support the clean energy transition, but we currently dig about 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels out of the Earth every single year. This is what the clean energy revolution is trying to replace.

Story continues

The CF-X has an attractive design and only weighs 276 pounds. It also has a small radiator mounted under the rear of the driver's seat, potentially for keeping the battery pack cool while maintaining the bike's sleek design.

"The CF-X styling shines a light on CFMoto's booming racing pedigree," the company stated in a press release. "Propelling the rider to 50 km/h [31 mph] in rapid time is also a highlight."

Thankfully, riders won't have to wait long for this new all-electric bike. CFMoto is set to begin production at the end of next year.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.