Motorcyclist Uploaded 170 MPH Pull To YouTube, Cops Noticed

An arrest warrant has been issued in Colorado for Rendon Dietzmann, a Texas man who allegedly posted a YouTube video showcasing himself speeding through Colorado from Colorado Springs to Denver in just 20 minutes. The video, which purportedly displayed speeds exceeding 170 miles per hour on Interstate 25, has been removed but not before attracting the attention of law enforcement and leading to multiple charges against Dietzmann.

The 32-year-old's viral video has now led to serious legal repercussions, with Colorado State Patrol and Dallas investigators collaborating to identify him through the video evidence. Dietzmann faces seven charges, including menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding 40 mph over the prima facie limit, among others. Notably, the vehicle he was driving did not have number plates attached, a tactic presumably used to evade detection.

Despite the charges, Dietzmann's social media presence remains active, with his YouTube channel, known as Gixxer Brah, continuing to feature stunts and high-speed runs. His Instagram account also reflects awareness of his current legal situation. Colorado State Patrol has issued a stern warning against such reckless driving behavior, emphasizing that it will not be tolerated within the state.