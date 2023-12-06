Motorious Readers Get 40% More Chances To Win This Supercharged 2023 Shelby Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Shelby American Celebrates Carroll Shelby’s Legacy with Exclusive Mustang Sweepstakes.

Shelby American, in a grand gesture to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Carroll Shelby's birth, has unveiled a limited edition supercharged Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang. This exclusive Mustang, based on the formidable 2023 Ford Mustang GT, is more than a high-performance vehicle; it's a tribute to the automotive legend himself.

The Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) is offering a unique opportunity to own one of these extraordinary vehicles through its 2023 Sweepstakes. The prize? Serial Number 100 of the 100-car limited production run, a truly one-of-a-kind car that sold out rapidly upon release.

This special edition Shelby Mustang goes beyond a mere power upgrade. The team at Shelby American has meticulously fine-tuned the world-class 5.0L V8 Mustang GT to achieve an impeccable balance of power, handling, and style. Each of the 100 units, built in Shelby American’s Las Vegas facility, comes with a black Stetson hat and a copy of the Shelby Centennial Book published by Team Shelby, adding a personal touch to the driving experience.

Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, shared his vision for this car, "Properly celebrating Carroll Shelby's many achievements required us to build a vehicle that could allow a driver to dominate on both the street and track. Our new Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is a well-balanced car designed with that mission in mind. We're so confident that he'd approve of the car that we are throwing in a black Stetson like the one he wore, with each one.”

Participation in this sweepstakes is more than just a chance to win a rare car; it’s an opportunity to support the Shelby American Automobile Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history and achievements of Carroll Shelby and the cars created at Shelby American from 1962 to 1970.

By making a donation to SAAC, entrants are automatically entered into the drawing for a chance to own this exclusive, collector-favorite vehicle. This fundraiser is not just an opportunity to win an extraordinary car but also a way to honor and preserve the legacy of one of the most iconic figures in American automotive history. Join the sweepstakes today for a chance to own a piece of that legacy.

