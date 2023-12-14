Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome Dodge Demon

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Own this monster muscle car!

In the world of muscle cars, the 2018 Dodge Demon stands as a titan, and now you have the opportunity to win this phenomenal vehicle while supporting a noble cause. This isn't just any muscle car; it's a limited-edition Dodge Demon, renowned for its staggering 840 horsepower when equipped with the Demon crate and the factory-supplied Powertrain Control Module (PCM) - both included for the winner. The extraordinary power of this Demon, nearly double that of the HEMIs from the golden era of muscle cars, makes it a coveted piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

With only 8,000 miles on the odometer, this Pitch Black demon boasts a luxurious black Laguna leather/Alcantara interior, including an optional rear seat and a comfort audio group. The car's heart, a 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, is complemented by an Air Grabber hood, a Demon serialized dash plaque, and 18-inch wheels. Notably, this Demon, serialized as #1125, remains untested on the track, presenting a unique opportunity for the new owner to be the first to experience its raw power fully.

This grand-prize Dodge Demon retains its original stock form, celebrating the pinnacle of supercharged HEMI muscle car design. The winner will also receive the highly collectible Demon crate, which includes essential trackside tools, front runner drag wheels, and a high-octane performance powertrain control module, among other items. Furthermore, the prize includes an assortment of Race Gas products to unlock the full 840 horsepower capability of this automotive legend.

Supporting a good cause, the winner will also be assisted with $24,000 towards prize taxes. This exceptional opportunity is not just about owning a piece of automotive history but also about making a difference in the lives of veterans and children. Don't miss your chance to be part of this thrilling chapter in muscle car history. Enter now and be ready to experience the exhilarating rush of the Dodge Demon, a vehicle that famously can lift its front wheels off the ground during acceleration, marking a milestone in muscle car performance.

