Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

Dive into luxury and performance with the Cadillac Dream Giveaway, offering a unique opportunity to win not one, but two high-octane V-Series Cadillacs. This unparalleled giveaway not only promises the thrill of owning two of the most prestigious vehicles from Cadillac's lineup but also supports charitable causes, making it a win-win for all involved.

Prize #1: The 2024 Cadillac CT5V-Blackwing

Kicking off the grand prize package is the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, a masterpiece of engineering that boasts a mighty 668 horsepower from its supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine. This special edition, commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the CTS-V, is loaded with luxurious extras and performance enhancements, including premium leather, an ultra-view sunroof, and adaptive cruise control. With a retail value exceeding $100,000, this Cadillac redefines modern muscle.

Prize #2: The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV

The second part of this extraordinary prize is the 2023 Escalade V Series, Detroit's most formidable luxury SUV. With a robust 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, this vehicle combines the power of the Blackwing V-8 with unparalleled luxury, offering an exclusive leather interior, advanced driving aids like SuperCruise, and striking 22-inch wheels.

By entering, you not only get the chance to elevate your driving experience with over 1,300 combined horsepower but also contribute to veterans’ and children’s charities. Plus, the giveaway covers $80,000 towards taxes, easing your path to owning these dream machines.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to redefine luxury and performance in your driveway while supporting meaningful causes. Enter the Cadillac Dream Giveaway today and drive the change you wish to see.

