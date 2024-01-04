Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome 1968 GTO 4-Speed Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Attention classic car enthusiasts! The chance to own a piece of automotive history is back, bigger and better than ever. Motorious, renowned for its captivating car giveaways, is offering readers double entries to win a stunning 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible. This isn't just any classic muscle car; it's an original-mile beauty with a rich history and an alluring allure that continues to captivate the hearts of car lovers.

This exceptional 1968 GTO Convertible stands as a testament to the golden era of American muscle cars. With only 33,000 original miles on the odometer, it's a rare gem that has been preserved in its authentic glory. Under the hood lies a matching-numbers 400 ci V-8 engine, paired with a robust four-speed Muncie manual transmission, offering a driving experience that's as thrilling today as it was in the late '60s.

The 1968 GTO, heralded as Motor Trend's Car of the Year, is a symbol of automotive excellence. Its sleek, curvy design and powerful performance set it apart in its heyday and continue to make it a coveted collector's item. Originally sold in Doylestown, PA, and later finding a home in Texas, this GTO has undergone a meticulous frame-off restoration that emphasizes its originality and low mileage. The restoration was so comprehensive that modern reproductions were unnecessary, maintaining the car's authenticity and charm.

This GTO Convertible, finished in a classic Cameo Ivory with a black interior, is not just a showpiece but also a piece of history. It's one of only 3,116 GTO convertibles produced in 1968 with the 400ci/four-speed combination, making it a rare find from the original muscle-car era. This has been verified by Pontiac Historic Services, adding to its authenticity and collectibility.

The lucky winner of this giveaway will not only drive away in this incredible GTO Convertible but will also receive $19,000 to cover federal prize taxes. It's a win-win situation where participants get a chance to own a legendary car and contribute to veterans and children's charities.

Don't miss this opportunity to make this 33,000 original-mile GTO Convertible your own. Enter now and double your chances of winning this timeless American classic.

