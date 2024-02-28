Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Double the Dream.

Prepare to turbocharge your lifestyle with not just one, but two pinnacle examples of luxury and performance. The Cadillac Dream Giveaway is back, and it's more exhilarating than ever, offering you the chance to win a pair of V-Series Cadillacs in our most grandiose giveaway to date. Imagine the thrill as we hand over the keys and titles to the most elite street machines ever adorned with the Cadillac V-series badge.

Prize #1: The Unparalleled 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

First up is the breathtaking 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This masterpiece of engineering boasts a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine, delivering a heart-pounding 668 horsepower. It's not just a car; it's an experience, complete with premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, striking blue brake calipers, and Torch Red seat belts. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the CTS-V, this special edition comes loaded with extra-cost factory options and exclusive content that sets it apart.

Prize #2: The Majestic 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV

As if one dream car wasn't enough, the grand prize also includes the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series, the epitome of American luxury SUVs. With a robust 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged V-8, this vehicle redefines what an SUV can be. Inside, you'll find an exclusive leather seat interior across all three rows, leather-wrapped interior trim, and top-tier features like SuperCruise, 22-inch wheels, and blacked-out emblems.

A Winning Combination for a Cause

With a combined horsepower of over 1,300, this duo offers unmatched exhilaration for every drive, whether you're cruising in town with the CT5-V Blackwing or embarking on an adventure in the Escalade V-Series. Your donation not only puts you in the running to own these luxurious powerhouses but also supports vital veterans' and children's charities.

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity. Enter today for your chance to transform your garage with these two magnificent Cadillacs, and Dream Giveaway even cover $80,000 for the taxes. It's more than a giveaway; it's a chance to make a significant impact while potentially securing the ultimate luxury driving experience. Hurry, your dream Cadillacs await!

